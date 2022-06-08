Interior phasing out plastic water bottles at national parks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW DALY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Deb Haaland
    American politician from New Mexico; 54th U.S. Secretary of the Interior

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Interior Department said Wednesday it will phase out sales of plastic water bottles and other single-use products at national parks and on other public lands over the next decade, targeting a major source of U.S. pollution.

An order issued by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland calls for the department to reduce the purchase, sale and distribution of single-use plastic products and packaging on 480 million acres of federally managed lands, with a goal of phasing out the products by 2032. The order directs the department to identify alternatives to single-use plastics, such as compostable or biodegradable materials or 100% recycled materials.

“As the steward of the nation’s public lands, including national parks and national wildlife refuges, and as the agency responsible for the conservation and management of fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats,'' the Interior Department is “uniquely positioned to do better for our Earth,” Haaland said in a statement.

The order essentially reverses a 2017 Trump administration policy that prevented national parks from banning plastic water bottle sales. Only a fraction of the more than 400 national parks, but some of the most popular ones like the Grand Canyon, had implemented such a ban.

Environmental groups hailed the Biden administration's announcement, which advocates and some Democratic lawmakers have been urging for years.

“Our national parks, by definition, are protected areas — ones that Americans have loved for their natural beauty and history for over a century — and yet we have failed to protect them from plastic for far too long,'' said Christy Leavitt, plastics campaign director for the conservation group Oceana.

Haaland's order “will curb millions of pounds of unnecessary disposable plastic in our national parks and other public lands, where it can end up polluting these special areas,'' Leavitt said. The group urged Interior to move swiftly to carry out changes in reducing single-use plastics.

Oceana said a national poll conducted by Ipsos in November 2021 found that more than 80% of American voters would support a decision by the National Park Service to stop selling and distributing single-use plastics at national parks.

Haaland said the plastics order was especially important because less than 10% of plastics ever produced have been recycled, and U.S. recycling rates are falling as China and other countries have stopped accepting U.S. waste.

Interior-managed lands generated nearly 80,000 tons of municipal solid waste in fiscal year 2020, the department said, much of it plastics.

Of the more than 300 million tons of plastic produced every year for use in a wide variety of applications, at least 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year, and plastic makes up 80% of all marine debris found from surface waters to deep-sea sediments, the department said.

Many marine species ingest or are entangled by plastic debris, causing severe injuries or death, and plastic pollution threatens food safety and quality, human health, coastal tourism and contributes to climate change, the department said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Case moved from adult to juvenile court for Erie teen charged with firing guns in February

    Prosecutors have withdrawn adult charges against a teen boy, then 15, who police accused of firing shots from 2 guns at a passing car in February

  • Cindy Schulz-Juedes sentenced to life in prison in 2006 shooting death of husband

    Marathon County Circuit Judge Michael Moran sentenced Cindy Schulz-Juedes to life in prison for the 2006 shooting death of her husband, Kenneth.

  • Oracle quietly closes $28B deal to buy electronic health records company Cerner

    At the end of last year, just before Christmas, Oracle made a big move when it announced it was acquiring electronic health records company Cerner for $28 billion, thrusting it quickly into the top enterprise deal for 2021, just under the wire. Cerner certainly has the potential to do that, but it depends on how the two companies fit together in the end, and if Oracle can take all of that market potential and turn it into a viable business inside Oracle.

  • Twitter plans shareholder vote by August on sale to Musk

    (Reuters) -Twitter Inc plans to hold a shareholder vote by early August on its $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, as it continues to work "constructively" to complete the deal with the world's richest person, the social media company's top executives told employees on Wednesday. Musk's lawyers warned Twitter on Monday that he might walk away from the acquisition if the company fails to provide the data he seeks on spam and fake accounts. Twitter has said it is continuing to share information with Musk.

  • Jan 6 committee to kickoff prime-time hearings

    STORY: In the year since the House Select Committee began its investigation into the deadly January 6th assault on the Capitol, it has conducted more than 1,000 depositions and interviews and collected more than 140,000 documents.Now, its finding are ready for prime time.The committee will hold public hearings starting Thursday evening, aiming to not only shine a light on the on an unprecedented attempt to subvert U.S. democracy, but to draw the line of responsibility directly to the White House."Yes the Committee has found evidence of concerted planning and premeditated activity."Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin has called the attack nothing less than an attempted "coup" and said evidence will show that Donald Trump himself was responsible for his supporters violently trying to overturn his election defeat."The idea that all of this was just a rowdy demonstration that that spontaneously got a little bit out of control is absurd. You don't almost knock over the U.S. government by accident. (EDIT) I think that Donald Trump and the White House were at the center at these events. I think that's the only way to make sense of them all."Donald Trump and his defenders say the president did nothing wrong as he flirts with running for the White House again.And the Republican National Committee has called the assault "legitimate political discourse." But with just five months to go until Nov. 8 midterm elections, the Committee – made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans - will attempt to reverse Republican efforts to downplay or deny the violence of the day.The big task for the committee, says Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg, is to tell their story well."I think the committee is very aware that they have an obligation to tell the story, and to make sure the American people understand what happened to our country."The committee has spoken privately with many in Donald Trump's inner circle, including his daughter and son in law as well as Rudy Giuliani, who was Trump’s personal lawyer and spearheaded efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.Rosenberg said the stakes for the nation couldn't be higher. "What we know is that Donald Trump is under suspicion of having committed the gravest grimes against our democracy in American history. (edit) And that he and his team may have betrayed our country in ways that no other set of Americans have in our history. We're going to learn a lot more about that, I think, in the coming months."The big question is - will Americans care? A Washington Post-ABC News poll last month found that only 40% of Americans believe the committee is conducting a "fair and impartial" investigation - and Fox News has already said it will not air Thursdays hearing live.

  • Biden administration announces new ocean conservation proposals

    The Biden administration announced a raft of ocean-related conservation efforts on Wednesday, World Oceans Day, including ending the use of single-use plastics on federal lands and a proposed marine sanctuary off the coast of New York. In its announcement, the administration proposed a new sanctuary in the Hudson Canyon, a 7.5-mile-wide underwater canyon off the…

  • Student left blind and unable to walk after being forced to chug vodka bottle in college ‘hazing’

    Danny Santulli has returned to his family home eight months after suffering severe brain damage in frat initiation ceremony

  • Alexander Rossi calls Max Verstappen's Indy 500 reluctance 'kind of a cop-out'

    When he was younger, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner had little desire to drive in the IndyCar Series. He is now in his seventh season.

  • Memphis City Council votes down resolution about Trump event security in Southaven

    Two Memphis City Councilmen's push for the MPD to decline to provide former President Trump security during an event in Southaven fell short.

  • Elk leaves baby on Arizona doorstep — but ‘surprised homeowners’ did everything right

    “Mom left it there for ‘daycare’ in the early morning, and came back to pick it up after lunch,” officials said.

  • Watch: Man pursued by bear forced to use bear spray

    A man taking photos of a bear in Prince Albert National Park suddenly became the focus of the bear, which began following him.

  • Bear cub spotted playing in sprinkler at Central Coast church

    State and local authorities caught up with the young black bear as it rested in a nearby yard.

  • Equilibrium/Sustainability — China to send solar power from space

    A Chinese satellite could soon be beaming solar energy down from space — the first step in an ambitious push to supply the country with zero-carbon energy from orbit. But the technology — which Beijing says it will start building by 2028 — remains elusive. It involves turning solar energy into a transmittable microwave beam…

  • Connie Conway is going to Washington D.C., wins Nunes' seat in Congress

    Nunes served just shy of 20 years in Washington D.C. before resigning to run former President Donald Trump's social media company.

  • Crowning Fury: New Mexico Wildfire Reignites Long-Standing Tensions

    Anger toward the Forest Service has been smoldering for a century. Raging wildfires brought it roaring to life

  • DeSantis vetoes Lake O water supply bill after environmentalist outcry. 'We are watching.'

    "We are watching." Environmental groups claim SB 2508 would have hindered Everglades restoration efforts.

  • Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn failed to properly disclose up to $950,000 in cryptocurrency trades, including 'Let's Go Brandon' coin, bitcoin, and ethereum

    Cawthorn, who lost re-election last month, already faces several legal and ethical problems, including an investigation by the US House.

  • Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees

    The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. A jury in Orlando last week determined the state agency had destroyed more than 160,000 citrus plants in an effort to stop citrus greening and Gary Mahon deserved the $1.2 million as compensation at fair market value. Mahon's company, Pokey’s Lake Gem Citrus Nursery, cultivates fruit trees in Zellwood, Florida.

  • Trouble brews in MAGA world as Marjorie Taylor Greene goes after diehard Trump ally Lindsey Graham

    Greene slammed Graham for suggesting he was open to voting on Biden's gun control proposals, even though the senator didn't declare how he would vote.

  • Merkel Warns of Isolating Russia After Putin’s ‘Big Mistake’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that isolating Russia isn’t possible long term even if President Vladimir Putin made a “big mistake” by invading Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for Expats“T