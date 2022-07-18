Interior Secretary Deb Haaland breaks leg while hiking

Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
·1 min read
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is recovering from a leg injury suffered while hiking in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park.

The Department of the Interior said the 61-year-old Democrat’s broken left fibula is the result of a Sunday mishap that apparently won’t cause keep her from her duties for long. The former New Mexico congresswoman was expected to work virtually on Monday.

On March 2021, Haaland became the first Native American to be appointed a Cabinet secretary.

The Department of the Interior expressed gratitude to park staff, U.S. Park Police and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the secretary’s behalf. The department’s responsibilities include management and conservation of federal lands and natural resources. Haaland reports directly to President Joe Biden.

