Interior Secretary Haaland to Participate Remotely at the White House Tribal Nations Summit Remotely Due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of tribal leaders are converging on the nation's capital this week for the White House Tribal Nations Summit hosted by the Department of the Interior on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Monday, the Department of the Interior announced that Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) tested positive for COVID-19. According to a short press release, she is experiencing mild symptoms and isolating per CDC guidance. This unfortunate case of Covid will prevent Secretary Haaland from attending the summit in person. However, she will participate remotely.

Secretary Haaland is fully vaccinated and receives boosters regularly. She encourages everyone to stay current on their vaccinations so that, if they are exposed, they too will have milder symptoms.

President Joe Biden will address the White House Tribal Nations Summit attendees on Wednesday. During the course of the two-day summit, several cabinet secretaries will also participate by providing updates on tribal programs.

