Interior secretary: `Unacceptable' to mine near famed swamp

FILE - A group of visitors return to Stephen C. Foster State Park after an overnight camping trip on the Red Trail in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on April 6, 2022, in Fargo, Ga. A member of President Joe Biden's cabinet urged Georgia officials in a letter dated Nov. 22, 2022, to deny permits for a proposed mine near the edge of the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, saying the plan poses “unacceptable risk” to the swamp's fragile ecology. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
12
RUSS BYNUM
·4 min read

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A member of President Joe Biden's Cabinet is urging Georgia officials to deny permits for a proposed mine near the edge of the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, saying the plan poses “unacceptable risk” to the swamp's fragile ecology.

“I write to express serious concerns regarding proposed mining activities that have the potential to negatively impact the Okefenokee Swamp ecosystem and Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals has been seeking government permits since 2019 to mine titanium oxide on land 2.9 miles (4.7 kilometers) from the southeastern boundary of the Okefenokee, home to the largest U.S. wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River.

“I strongly recommend that the State of Georgia not move ahead with approval for this proposed mine in order to ensure that the swamp and refuge are appropriately protected,” Haaland wrote.

The letter, dated Nov. 22, makes Haaland the highest-ranking U.S. government official to speak out against the proposal. Her department oversees the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the Okefenokee refuge.

Twin Pines President Steve Ingle accused Haaland of “weaponizing the regulatory process” with a “non-fact-based” appeal that ignores findings by the company’s consultant scientists that it can mine on the land in question without harming the swamp.

“The attempts to distort the truth and shut down this project get more desperate as we get closer to a permit,” Ingle said in a statement Wednesday. He added: “We have followed the regulatory process in good faith from the beginning with an abundance of science demonstrating provable methodologies and will continue to do so.”

The Okefenokee refuge covers nearly 630 square miles (1,630 square kilometers) in southeast Georgia and is home to alligators, bald eagles and other protected species. The swamp’s wildlife, cypress forests and flooded prairies draw roughly 600,000 visitors each year, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Haaland’s appeal to Georgia officials comes after the federal government relinquished oversight of the proposed Twin Pines mine. That left regulators with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division as the sole decision-makers on whether the project moves forward.

Government scientists from the Fish and Wildlife Service wrote in 2019 that the proposed mine could pose “substantial risks” to the swamp, including its ability to hold water. Some impacts, they said, “may not be able to be reversed, repaired, or mitigated for.”

“We are not alone in this assessment," Haaland wrote, saying that other experts "have also raised the alarm about the threat that this type of mining activity in this area poses to the swamp.”

One of those scientists is C. Rhett Jackson, a professor of hydrology at the University of Georgia.

Last month, Jackson sent a written analysis to Georgia regulators warning that the mining pits Twin Pines plans to dig near the Okefenokee's bowllike rim would siphon off enough groundwater to triple the frequency and duration of severe droughts in the swamp's southeast corner.

“Tripling the frequency of severe drought will significantly affect swamp ecology and fire frequency,” Jackson wrote, "and it will similarly increase the portion of time when boating in the swamp is difficult.”

The hydrologist based his findings on documents Twin Pines submitted to Georgia regulators last month estimating that its mine pits, at 50 feet (15 meters) deep, would cause groundwater from an aquifer near the surface to gush in at a rate of 783 gallons (2,964 liters) per minute. That water otherwise would flow into the Okefenokee or the nearby St. Marys River.

“It’s a lot of water," Jackson said in an interview Wednesday. “It’s a small, continuously flowing stream.”

He predicted no notable drops in the Okefenokee’s water levels during wetter periods with normal flows, saying: “Ninety percent of the time, you won’t even know the mine is there.”

Spokespersons for Kemp, Georgia's Republican governor, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Kemp has previously declined to comment on the mining project, saying he didn't want to interfere with regulators.

Haaland visited the Okefenokee refuge in September with Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, an outspoken critic of the proposed mine.

Initially, Twin Pines applied to the Army Corps of Engineers to grant its Georgia project a federal permit. But the Army Corps declared in 2020 it no longer had permitting authority over it because of regulatory rollbacks under then-President Donald Trump. That left any decisions on permits solely to state regulators in Georgia.

Trump’s rollbacks were later scrapped by federal courts, and the Army Corps in June notified Twin Pines that it was reasserting jurisdiction over the Georgia project. But the agency backed down soon after the company sued in federal court.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden may be the biggest winner in Dems’ proposed primary shakeup

    Under the new plan, South Carolina would replace Iowa as the first state to vote in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary.

  • Second gentleman Doug Emhoff says the U.S. faces 'epidemic of hate' amid recent surge of antisemitism

    Second gentleman Doug Emhoff says the U.S. faces 'epidemic of hate' amid recent surge of antisemitism

  • Republican lawmakers criticize U.S. grant to battery company with China ties

    Two senior Republican lawmakers on Wednesday were highly critical of the decision by the U.S. Energy Department to award $200 million to Microvast Holdings over the lithium battery company's ties to the Chinese government. In October, Texas-based Microvast won a $20 million U.S. grant from the department to help build a new EV battery components plant in Tennessee. Representative Frank Lucas, top Republican on the House Science Committee, said nearly 80% of Microvast’s assets are in China and 61% of its revenue in 2021 originated in China.

  • Army fury as soldiers told to give up their Christmas to cover striking workers

    Soldiers should not be made to give up Christmas to cover for striking NHS workers who earn more than them, senior military figures have told ministers.

  • Biden appeals to keep COVID restrictions in place for migrants at U.S.-Mexico border

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday said it will ask a federal court to keep pandemic-era restrictions for migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in place, a striking reversal after they sought to end the restrictions this spring. The administration in a court filing said it wants a higher court to overturn a November ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan invalidating an order known as Title 42, which blocks some asylum seekers at the border.

  • Rising Temperatures Are Threatening America's Latest Fruit Craze

    This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.

  • Majority of Dems rumored to be considering presidential run won't commit to backing Biden in 2024

    The majority of top Democratic contenders for the 2024 presidential race are silent when asked by Fox News Digital if they would support President Biden in a second term.

  • FBI got tip about shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest

    Authorities said the person who would later kill five at a Colorado gay nightclub was on the FBI’s radar a day before being arrested for threatening to kill family members but agents closed out the case just weeks later. The disclosure by the FBI to The Associated Press creates a new timeline for when law enforcement was first alerted to Anderson Lee Aldrich as a potential danger. Previously it was thought Aldrich only became known to authorities after making the threat on June 18, 2021.

  • U.S. does not want to see military operations in northwest Syria -White House

    The United States does not want Turkey to pursue military attacks in northwest Syria, even if it recognizes Turkey's right to defend itself, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday. Turkey has ramped up its shelling and air strikes on northern Syria in recent weeks and has said it is preparing for a possible ground invasion against Syrian Kurdish fighters that it dubs terrorists but who make up the bulk of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

  • Irmo police arrest ‘Birthday Suit Bandit’ taking all-nude okra strut through town

    Police detail “awkward moments with Officers who thought they’d seen it all….until they really saw IT ALL.”

  • TikTokers are sharing harrowing videos from the extreme waters of Drake Passage — a shortcut to Antarctica with some of the choppiest water in the world

    "I'd start looking for the violin group on the deck," wrote one user.

  • Deputies ask for help finding suspect in Washington Twp. attempted abduction, 911 call released

    Detectives are still working to learn more about an attempted abduction in Washington Township Sunday afternoon.

  • Vault manager embezzled over $120K by stuffing cash into her purse in Texas, feds say

    She was caught after the bank conducted a count in the vault and noticed thousands were missing, officials said.

  • Oil drops, hits lowest since January as U.S. data fans fuel demand fears

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil edged to its lowest since the start of the year in volatile trading, after U.S. government data showed an unexpectedly large build in fuel stocks, feeding fears about demand in a market already spooked by an uncertain economy. Brent futures for February delivery fell $1.20 to $78.15 a barrel, a 1.55% loss, by 12:34 p.m. ET (17:34 GMT). U.S. distillate stocks posted a build 6.2 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, far exceeding estimates for a 2.2 million barrel rise.

  • Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q1 Loss Widens & Revenues Decrease Y/Y

    Stitch Fix's (SFIX) first-quarter fiscal 2023 results reflect a challenging macroeconomic environment.

  • 60 Ukrainian Soldiers Freed From Russian Captivity in Prisoner Exchange

    In a prisoner swap, 60 Ukrainian and 60 Russian soldiers were returned to their respective homelands on Tuesday, December 6, after being released from captivity, officials said.Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said the 58 men and two women from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine – 15 officers and 45 privates and sergeants – returned home.Yermak said 34 of the Ukrainian soldiers had fought to defend Mariupol, with 14 of those associated with the Azovstal steel plant. He said some were kept in Russian territory, while others were held in Olenivka in Donetsk Oblast.Video released by Yermak shows the returned soldiers.The Russian Ministry of Defense said 60 Russian soldiers were returned from Ukrainian captivity and released footage of the freed soldiers. The ministry said the released soldiers would be taken to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions. Credit: Andriy Yermak via Storyful

  • Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol

    A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas, according to the agency. “The death of an Agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation, our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time," said U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz in the statement. In June, four migrants died and three other people were injured after a Jeep being pursued by Border Patrol agents crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the interstate near the Texas border city of Encinal.

  • John Bolton ‘going to seriously consider’ challenging Trump

    Former national security adviser John Bolton said Monday that he’ll “seriously consider” challenging former President Trump for the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024 if other potential candidates don’t step in to decry his former boss and stop him from taking office again. “We’ve got perhaps a dozen or more potential presidential candidates looking to 2024.…

  • Three former St. Louis aldermen sentenced in bribery case

    Three former St. Louis aldermen, including the longtime board president, will go to prison for accepting bribes from a businessman. The sentences handed down Tuesday in federal court ended a three-year investigation. The businessman provided bribes in exchange for tax breaks and a reduced rate in obtaining a city-owned property.

  • Here's the 2023 playbook stock market investors should follow as they sit on a $2 trillion cash pile, according to Bank of America

    "The absence of substantial equity outflows is historically unusual and kept our asset allocation cautious this year," BofA said.