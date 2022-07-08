Interlachen man sentenced to 25 years for first-degree murder in 2020 home invasion

An Interlachen man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after killing another man during a home-invasion robbery in southeast Gainesville.

The state attorney's office announced that Daronte Williams-Vinson, 23, on Thursday pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery charges from a March 2020 incident.

Williams-Vinson was given the minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in state prison for killing Ontario Miquel Goode in Carver Apartments in Gainesville. Police said Goode’s girlfriend and four children — ages 2 to 11 — were in the apartment when the shooting occurred. He has pronounced dead at UF Health Shands Hospital shortly after.

Police said Williams-Vinson and two others broke into Goode's apartment seeking money and drugs. One of the other men told Williams-Vinson to wait outside but he didn't listen and confronted Goode with his .38 caliber revolver when the door opened, according to an arrest report.

During a "struggle," Williams-Vinson fired off several bullets into Goode at close range, police said.

Williams-Vinson’s vehicle was later caught on security footage before the shooting and leaving the scene after. Once arrested, he confessed to the crime and told detectives that he agreed to join in on the robbery to help pay his probation fees, according to his arrest report.

He was given $90 for his share of the robbery.

On Oct. 15, 2020, a grand jury indicted Williams-Vinson, as well as the two other Gainesville men, Anthony Byrd, 30, and Ricky Patrick Nubin, 35. The group was charged with home invasion robbery, conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery and first-degree felony murder.

Nubin was sentenced to three years in prison on the charge of accessory after the fact in January, while Byrd was given 12 years in April.

