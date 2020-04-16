Interlink Electronics Continues to Expand Global Network with Two New Resale Partners

The addition of Analog Associates and CATS to Interlink's resale network is an integral step in the company's aggressive plans for expansion in 2020

CAMARILLO, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading HMI, printed electronics, sensor fusion, and IoT solutions provider Interlink Electronics (OTC:LINK) is continuing to push forward with plans to expand its international presence in 2020 and beyond. Despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Interlink is proudly growing its global resale network with the addition of two excellent new partners, Analog Associates and CATS.

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Analog Associates is Interlink's new reseller in Northern California, providing access to the region's wealth of technology companies and research institutions. Founded more than 25 years ago, sensor and thermal technology distributor Analog Associates prides itself on its holistic approach to sales—educating the customer, understanding the specific needs of their business, and using organizational psychology to best work within the client's unique company culture.

"We are so excited to introduce Interlink's range of products to our exclusive clientele," says Dr. David Colquhoun, Managing General Partner for Analog Associates, "Since the Bay Area is such a hotbed of technological innovation, it's only natural for Interlink's innovative sensing devices to have a strong presence here."

For the French region, Interlink welcomes aboard CATS, a trusted electronics distributor based just outside of Paris that traces its history back to 1978. Like the rest of its international distributors, CATS was chosen to represent Interlink because of its stellar reputation in the French market and excellent on-staff technical support.

"Our goal is always to bring the world's very best technology to our French customer base," says Gilles Veyrunes, VP of Sales and Marketing at CATS. "We feel we've found the perfect match in Interlink."

"We are very proud to welcome Analog Associates and CATS to our reseller team," says Steven N. Bronson, President and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "Both companies are well respected and trusted within their regions, and we look forward to long and successful relationships with each. With each new reseller that comes aboard, we are further laying the groundwork for big growth in 2020 and beyond."

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink Electronics has led the printed electronics industry in its commercialization of the patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology. It has provided solutions to the world's top electronics manufacturers that have focused on handheld user input, menu navigation, cursor control, and other intuitive interface technologies, including the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. The company has a proven track record of supplying human machine interface solutions for mission-critical applications in a wide range of markets, including but not limited to, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical devices. Interlink Electronics serves a world-class customer base from its corporate headquarters in Camarillo, Calif., and offices in Singapore, China, and Japan.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interlink-electronics-continues-to-expand-global-network-with-two-new-resale-partners-301042079.html

SOURCE Interlink Electronics