Interlochen man arraigned for assault with intent to murder

Apr. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — An Interlochen man accused of stabbing his neighbor during a road rage incident in a neighborhood on the west side of Silver Lake has been charged with assault with intent to murder.

Magistrate Tammi Rodgers of the 86th District Court arraigned Anthony Richard Kucera III, 24, on April 15 on the felony charge. He is accused of repeatedly stabbing a neighbor just before 4 p.m. April 13 in a residential area in Garfield Township.

A conviction on the felony charge carries a possible life sentence in prison.

Kucera is accused of stabbing a 30-year-old man along Alice Lane after a disagreement from their respective vehicles, according to court documents.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Oosse said Kucera and the man he is accused of stabbing did not know each other; neither of them said there were any past threats or assaults between them, the lieutenant said.

"The victim was only familiar with the suspect from seeing him in the neighborhood as they drove by the house," Oosse said. "He only knew him by face and location, they didn't know each other's names, either."

The older man followed the suspect and Kucera got out of his vehicle at a stop sign, approached the man and stabbed him with a folding knife through the open vehicle window, authorities said.

Court records show the man who was stabbed made it back to his home and collapsed in the yard while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.

Sheriff's deputies gave the man first aid until emergency medical responders arrived and took him to Munson Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Doctors rushed him into surgery to treat his wounds, including multiple stabs to his face and abdomen, according to a probable cause affidavit on record with the court.

Kucera was found and arrested within minutes of the stabbing, officials said.

Defense attorney Matthew Connolly, of the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission, represented Kucera during the arraignment last week. He could not be reached for comment.

No public defender has yet filed to appear for Kucera, confirmed Carol Stocking, district court administrator.

Rodgers set Kucera's bond at $50,000 with conditions, including home arrest and GPS-tether monitoring, court records show.

A bail bondsman posted the required 10 percent bond for Kucera on Monday, and he was released from the Grand Traverse County Jail in Traverse City.

Kucera may only leave his home for work, medical, court or attorney appointments verified through pretrial services officials. He also must stay at least 500 yards away from his neighbor's home and work, and not consume any drugs or alcohol, court records show.

Oosse said the case will soon be turned over to Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg, after reports are finished being typed up by investigators.

Kucera will receive a probable cause hearing by April 28, and will appear in district court again for a preliminary examination on May 5.