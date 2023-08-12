Interlochen man charged with CSC involving a minor

Aug. 11—BEULAH — A 73-year-old Interlochen man was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor under the age of 13, Michigan State Police reported Friday.

Kenneth Raymond Driver was taken into custody after the Benzie County Prosecutor's Office authorized an arrest warrant Wednesday.

Last month, six years after the alleged assault was said to have taken place, it was reported to a school resource officer, who then referred the complaint to the state police post in Traverse City.

The alleged victim was interviewed at the Traverse Bay Children's Advocacy Center, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

Driver was arraigned in the county's 85th District Court on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13.

Bond was set at 10% of $250,000, court records showed.

Driver is being held in the Benzie County Jail. His next scheduled court appearance is 1 p.m. Aug. 31.