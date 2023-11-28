Interlochen man wins $1 million on Mega Millions ticket

A Grand Traverse County man's wife didn't believe him when he called and told her he'd won $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket.

Kyle Becker of Interlochen, 37, purchased his ticket at Miracle Mile E-Z Mart located at 509 Munson Ave. in Traverse City. It matched the five white balls drawn Oct. 27 — 11-32-43-57-70, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Kyle Becker of Interlochen recently won $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket.

“I usually buy a Mega Millions ticket every few weeks,” Becker told the Michigan Lottery. “I was on my way to my property to hunt early one morning and stopped to check my Mega Millions ticket. I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office when I scanned it, so I asked the clerk what that meant. She told me I must have won big, and when I asked how big, she thought maybe a couple thousand dollars.

“When I got in my truck, I looked up the winning numbers and saw I matched five for a $1 million prize."

He then called his wife, who wouldn't believe he'd won until he sent her a photo of the ticket.

"I was having a hard time believing it myself, but I couldn’t verify the prize until Monday morning when the Lottery office opened," Becker said. "I still can’t believe it’s real even though I am here claiming the prize!"

Becker plans to use the money to pay bills and live debt-free.

"Winning means being debt-free and having a nice financial cushion for me and my family," he said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Interlochen man wins $1M on Mega Millions ticket