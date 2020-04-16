Intermap Announces Key Software Subscriptions

Intermap's InsitePro® and Aquarius RMA software deliver value in the U.S. and Europe

InsitePro expands presence in the U.S. private flood market;

Aquarius provides cloud solutions to major global EU insurance companies;

Intermap solutions lead market as flood insurance expands globally

DENVER, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, today announced important software subscriptions to its data-as-a-service and analytics, InsitePro in the U.S. and Aquarius RMA in the EU.

InsitePro has added a leading Lloyd's of London syndicate to a multi-year subscription, working with InsitePro to support their entry and expansion into the U.S. flood market. In Europe, Intermap's new cloud-based Aquarius RMA flood risk solution has won a subscription with Generali Group, the leading insurer in the region of Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and Russia.

"Intermap's Aquarius RMA has been used by our Czech and Slovak operating entity for more than 15 years," explained Austria, CEE & Russia Nat Cat Portfolio Manager Miroslav Svoboda of Generali CEE Holding. "Shifting the solution to the cloud reduces costs and increases operational efficiency as we extend the solution across other Generali companies in the region."

Similar to Europe, the flood insurance industry is expanding in the U.S. beyond the traditional government program (the NFIP) through private insurers. There is tremendous room for growth, with 85% of U.S. properties lacking flood insurance. In Europe, flood insurance is expanding to new countries in Central and Eastern Europe as property values rise to levels that require insurance.

Intermap has a long history of serving and supporting the insurance industry, especially in Europe. "We provide clients with the world's highest quality data-as-a-service and related analytic applications. Signing these new subscriptions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, reflects how critical our solutions are within our customers' workflow," explained Intermap Chairman and CEO Patrick A. Blott. "We are the only Company that enables private insurance programs to access consistent, high-acuity, 3D data and feature layers on global scale, to improve profitability and underwriting quality. These new subscriptions further highlight our improved ability to grow our commercial business with large clients who do business globally and must rely on Intermap's expanded offerings to operate consistently and efficiently throughout the world."

