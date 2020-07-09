Intermap Technologies Provides Business Update

Announces UAV/Drone subscription with Zipline in Africa

Hires Chief Scientist to execute on previously announced government contracts

Reports five insurance software subscriptions in the United States

Signs distribution agreement for NEXTMap One in Latin America

DENVER, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies Corporation ("Intermap" or the "Company") today announced a significant new contract and an important new hire. The Company also announced a strategic partnership for Latin America. In addition, it sold five multi-year subscriptions in one week for InsitePro®, its insurance flood underwriting software.

Partnership with Zipline in unmanned aviation (UAV/Drones)

Intermap announced a contract with Zipline (www.flyzipline.com) to deliver crucial geospatial Elevation-as-a-Service to support their expanding medical operations in Africa, including on-demand emergency response to COVID-19 outbreaks. The subscription contract has been urgently upsized following its successful proof of concept. This deal marks Intermap's return to the African market, and its expansion in the global unmanned aviation (UAV/Drone) sector. It further illustrates how on-demand, real-time geospatial elevation data and analytics, delivered as a service, is mission-critical for the workflows that maximize flight safety and efficiency for unmanned logistics – in the air, on land, and at sea.

"Intermap is an established world leader in all-source elevation data and analytics, including its collection, processing, exploitation, and delivery," commented Patrick A. Blott, Intermap's Chairman and CEO. "Our relationship with Zipline provides an excellent example of how Intermap's patented, on-demand, and near real-time processing, when combined with our cloud-based provisioning and customizable analytics, Elevation-as-a-Service, can support rapid operational expansion (strategic and tactical) for growing UAV companies – and it's all immediately available on a global scale."

Chief Scientist to focus on the U.S. government contracts

Intermap is pleased to welcome Dr. Carolyn Johnston, Ph.D., a statistician and mathematician specializing in geospatial technologies and remote sensing, as its Chief Scientist, based in Denver, Colorado. She is the author of 12 peer-reviewed papers on mathematics and engineering related to geospatial and 3D elevation data and has worked extensively on sensitive programs for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), NASA, other government agencies, and the Department of Defense. Dr. Johnston holds eight awarded and 10 pending patents regarding image processing, algorithm development, feature extraction from synthetic aperture radar and LiDAR, text and image processing from satellite imagery, and autonomous navigation for automotive OEMs, including for Daimler and Audi. Dr. Johnston has spent the last 25 years working as a scientist, manager, and director in research and development at geospatial high technology companies, including Vexcel Corporation, Microsoft, DigitalGlobe, and HERE Technologies.

"With the addition of Dr. Johnston, a proven and recognized leader in geospatial technologies and remote sensing, Intermap takes another important step forward resourcing the team pointed at our most critical government clients," commented Patrick Blott. "Intermap is committed to helping the U.S. government and its allied partners around the world leverage cutting-edge commercial geospatial technology to advance their missions, achieve interoperability, and deliver actionable 3D geospatial data and analytics to the edge, where requirements are most urgent."

Dr. Johnston holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Mathematics from Binghamton University, a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Louisiana State University, and is completing a Master's degree in Statistics from Colorado State University. She has been involved in mapping subsidence, elevation, and other map features from synthetic aperture radar data; in the development of original text and image processing algorithms for Bing Local Search; in the development of image adjustment and feature extraction algorithms from satellite imagery; and in automated highly accurate HD mapping for autonomous vehicle localization and path planning applications.