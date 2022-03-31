Intermountain Healthcare donates $540,000 to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition

Intermountain Healthcare will donate $540,000 to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition, a Thursday morning press release said.

The UDVC is a non-profit organization that provides education and advocacy services for victims of domestic abuse. Domestic Violence rose 8.1 percent in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

The UDVC will receive the payments in two parts of $270,000 starting in 2022, with the payments spread out through 18 community centers in Utah.

“Access to resources is an essential part of the healing process,” said Mikelle Moore, senior vice president and chief community health officer at Intermountain Healthcare. “The members of the UDVC work together to support domestic violence survivors in a way that makes access easier and the use of funds more efficient. Intermountain is proud to support their efforts ensuring services are available where and when survivors need it.”

One in six women and one in 25 men are raped or experience attempted rape in their lifetimes, according to national estimates. One in three women will be exposed to some form of sexual violence in their lifetime. The UDVC said one in three women in Utah experience domestic violence.

"The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition and our member programs are so grateful for the financial support from Intermountain Healthcare in meeting the increased need for services for survivors,” said Jennifer Campbell, Executive Director of UDVC. “Having operational funding will help our programs continue to provide their life-saving services and ensure that when someone is in need, they can find help."

Elle Cabrera covers breaking news and topics. Please help us to continue producing this content at thespectrum.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Domestic violence victims receive help through funds from Intermountain