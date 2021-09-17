Intermountain, SCL Health agree to merge hospital systems

Intermountain Healthcare will acquire SCL Health roughly six months after Intermountain and Sanford Health ended their merger attempt.

Why it matters: The combined Intermountain-SCL system will own 33 hospitals, will generate more than $13 billion of annual revenue and will dominate several areas throughout Utah and Colorado — consequently gaining leverage over health insurers and employers as a must-have network if the deal is finalized.

What they're saying: The combined hospital system is committed to "transparency and affordability," but could not guarantee prices or employer premiums would stay flat or decrease, Intermountain and SCL leaders said during a press conference.

However, Intermountain CEO Marc Harrison said: "Hold us accountable."

By the numbers: Both tax-exempt systems posted high-end profit margins in 2020, which were buoyed in part by taxpayer bailout cash used to stem the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Intermountain, which also operates its own health plan, ended 2020 with a net profit of $1.7 billion on $10.1 billion of revenue.

SCL, which is a Catholic system, ended 2020 with net profit of $349 million on $2.9 billion of revenue.

This year is on pace to be even more profitable for the systems as patient volumes returned during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The combined health system will be headquartered in Salt Lake City and Harrison will remain CEO. SCL will take on the Intermountain name.

The big picture: The pandemic didn't stop hospitals from merging with each other, and the pandemic likely sped up hospital buyouts of physician practices.

This trend has raised scrutiny. The Federal Trade Commission put out a statement in August saying: "Too many hospital mergers lead to jacked up prices and diminished care for patients most in need ... hospital executives hatching merger plans should take note."

