Internal Affairs Ministry reports on number of soldiers killed in road accidents at checkpoints

A total of 11 soldiers and police officers have died as a result of traffic accidents at checkpoints since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Anton Strashko, Deputy Head of the Department of Communication of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, in an interview with Radio Liberty

Quote: "A total of 11 employees – both police officers and military personnel – unfortunately have died as a result of road accidents. And 37 have been injured. These are the reports we have to date since the beginning of the full-scale war.

If we speak in general about the cases of traffic accidents at checkpoints, most often these are violations of traffic rules by drivers, such as non-observance of speed limits or disregard for the situation on the road, in particular, weather conditions."

Details: The Ministry of Internal Affairs says the number of checkpoints has been reduced since February 2022, but they are still needed.

Strashko said their main task is identifying potential criminals, dangerous persons, sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

"And in fact, there are no safe cities now. Russia is doing everything to destabilise the situation in Ukraine," Deputy Head of the Department of Communication of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine added.

Background:

On 7 November, a border service soldier was hit by a car at one of the checkpoints in Zakarpattia, and was taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

On the evening of 6 November, the driver of a Renault hit a border guard employee who was on duty at a checkpoint near Kyiv. The woman was taken to hospital.

Support UP or become our patron!