Internal document reveals shortfall in coronavirus supplies — including body bags — in U.S. stockpile





WASHINGTON — More than three months after President Trump stood in front of stacked boxes of medical supplies and promised that “America will be fully prepared for any of the future outbreaks,” the federal government still has shortfalls of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers, according to an internal administration document obtained by Yahoo News.

The internal document, which includes specific numbers of supplies, shows that despite some progress in recent months, the federal government is still unable to provide enough N95 respirator masks, gloves and hospital gowns, among other categories of PPE. Perhaps the most disheartening item on the list is human remains pouches, or body bags.

More than 132,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A patient in a COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston. (Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

The July 8 brief prepared for senior leadership by the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency details the quantity of supplies requested and received by state, local and tribal authorities. The brief also gives a current inventory of supplies in the National Strategic Stockpile, a federal repository of critical medical supplies.

The National Strategic Stockpile has been a source of controversy since the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. The president’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was widely criticized when he asserted at the beginning of April that “it’s supposed to be our stockpile. It’s not supposed to be states’ stockpiles that they then use.”

Shortly after those remarks were made, the Department of Health and Human Services edited its website to more closely reflect Kushner’s remarks.

The Trump administration has blamed the Obama administration for leaving the stockpile with low inventory. Trump at one point claimed his administration was left with no ventilators; in fact, there were 16,600.

“The cupboard was bare,” Trump told ABC News in an interview in May. “The other administration, the last administration, left us nothing.”

Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Even if overstated, the U.S. did go into the pandemic with low inventories, and the Trump administration has made progress in a number of areas. But the document obtained by Yahoo News shows the federal government is still not able to meet all of the requests from state and local authorities.

For example, while the supply of ventilators has improved over the past few months, it still falls far short of demand across the country, according to the document. There are now about 39,000 ventilators remaining in the stockpile, more than twice as many as at the beginning of the pandemic, but the administration has sent only about 11,500 ventilators to states, a third of the requested number.

N95 respirator masks, one of the highest-profile PPE items, also remain in short supply, though it appears the government has fulfilled most of the demand, providing about 115 million respirators out of the 133 million requested, or about 87 percent.

The remaining stockpile of N95 masks is around 36 million, or less than 12 percent of the 300 million Trump administration promised to have in the stockpile by the fall.