Internal gang feud over $26K robbery ends with 2 dead, bullets sprayed in Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County grand jury indicted several gang members in the armed robbery at a 7-Eleven cash-drop and the ensuing deadly infighting among the members of that same criminal enterprise – the Block Boy Gang, prosecutors revealed Friday.

Those indictment documents detail how some members of the gang, known also as the Block Boy Mafia, felt disrespected and excluded when other members stole $26,465 from the convenience store in Las Vegas on Aug. 7. A few weeks later, gangmates then raided the home of the girlfriend of a fellow Block Boy, Enrique Nunez, prosecutors say.

“Defendants beat, pistol-whipped and shot the victim, Enrique, who was obviously a member of the Block Boys as well,” chief deputy district attorney John Giordani said in court. “And he subsequently passed away.”

Four young men are charged with that murder: Jomario Clark Jr., 16; Gregory Leonard, 30; Jacorey Magdaleno, 17; Cameron Raye, 19; Jonathan Smith, 18.

Two of those men – Smith and Magdaleno – and two unnamed juveniles who prosecutors are attempting to try as adults but are not yet indicted then lured a “mobile marijuana dealer” to an address near one of the men’s homes and all opened fire, prosecutors say. They shot 25 rounds at the victim, killing him, but missed their target on several occasions and fired some of those bullets into a home, according to court documents. The gunfire narrowly missed two young children inside that home, ages 4 and 6. The home is near Rainshower Drive and Autumn Rain Court, which is in the area of Spring Mountain Road and Buffalo Drive.

“They were not hit,” Giordani said, but that gunfire resulted in additional weapons charges for the defendants.

A police report says officers located an SUV, which had crashed into an unoccupied car on Rainshower Drive, police said. The driver, Andre Bryant, 33, had a gunshot wound to his back and later died from his injuries.

Some of the defendants are charged with as many as 15 felonies, which all include additional penalties for so-called gang enhancement.

The defendants are expected to appear in Clark County’s 8th Judicial Court on Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m.

