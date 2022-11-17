Internal investigation of former Baden Borough chief launched after reports of videos surfaced

Channel 11 is hearing that an internal investigation was launched after reports surfaced of the Baden police chief being videotaped in compromising situations.

On Wednesday, the borough council was tight-lipped about the matter but voted unanimously to accept David Christner’s resignation.

Earlier this week, Christner abruptly retired, leaving many people scratching their heads and asking why.

Solicitor Stephen Chesney said that about a month ago, during the borough’s regularly scheduled council meeting, certain information regarding the chief came to their attention.

Council launched an internal investigation.

“Before that process concluded, the employee retired. That retirement was effective Nov. 14,” said Chesney.

Some community members say they want more transparency about what happened.

“For the behavior he exhibited, I don’t think he should have been entitled to his retirement. I don’t think he should have been allowed to resign. I think he should have been fired. That’s what I think,” said Vicki Capone.

David Shipley has now been appointed as the borough’s officer in charge.

