Internal investigation launched after Phoenix officer shoots, kills stabbing suspect

Phoenix police released body camera footage on Friday of a fatal shooting that showed an officer opening fire on a stabbing suspect in east Phoenix.

The incident started around 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 16 when police received calls of an "unknown trouble" that resulted in a stabbing near 44th Street and McDowell, according to Phoenix police sergeant Mellisa Soliz.

A 911 caller said her boyfriend had been stabbed with a metal stick by a homeless subject, according to released police radio traffic.

The victim was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police then located the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Alton Tungovia, walking in and out of oncoming traffic near 49th Street and McDowell Road.

Bodycam footage showed an officer pursuing Tungovia down the street, ignoring officer commands as the suspect clenched what Phoenix police said was identified as a cylindrical metal pipe.

One officer used a pepper ball launcher on Tungovia with limited effect, with the suspect telling the handful of officers to shoot him with a real bullet. "Put a real round in my a**", yelled Tungovia in the bodycam footage shortly after pepper balls were deployed.

Tungovia walked onto the sidewalk, heading east toward a strip mall parking lot. Despite officers commanding him to put his hands up, he ignored the police. He was observed raising his right arm up and down as he continued walking. However, he made no threatening motions towards officers as he approached a police vehicle blocking the road.

The bodycam footage shows an officer then fired four rounds at Tungovia, one when the suspect was already on the ground.

Tungovia received initial treatment at the scene, and the Phoenix Fire Department was called before he was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The officer who shot Tungovia had been with the Phoenix police's Mountain View Precinct for around 6 years, as mentioned by Soliz. He added that the shooting is currently under internal investigation by the Professional Standards Bureau, alongside a criminal investigation.

"Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with department policy and the law will not be made until all facts are known and the investigation is complete," said Soliz.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police open investigation after suspect killed by officers