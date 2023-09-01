Internal investigation leads to Hall County Jail captain’s resignation, lieutenant’s dismissal

Two Hall County Sheriff’s Office employees are no longer employed after officials say they violated several policies.

According to authorities, Casey Ivey, a former captain in the Hall County Jail, and Jane Ellen Young, a former Lieutenant, lost their jobs due to an internal investigation into policy violations.

Ivey resigned before being terminated for numerous policy violations, including having inappropriate relationships with subordinates.

Officials did not say how many subordinates Ivey had a relationship with.

According to the investigation, the violations took place in 2021.

Ivey resigned during his pre-termination hearing on Aug. 22, 2023.

Young was also terminated on Aug. 22, 2023, after officials learned that she had lied during the internal investigation and violated several policies.

Officials did not specify what policies Young violated.

Ivey and Young were placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.

“I am very disappointed in the unprofessional conduct displayed by these former employees, and I will not tolerate this behavior,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “Their actions undermined the order, discipline, and standards our community expects from our agency. The only possible course of action for these policy violations was termination. Typically, our deputies, officers, and civilian personnel do a phenomenal job day-in and day-out, all while working with difficult people under challenging circumstances.”

Couch confirmed that none of the policy violations involved inappropriate interaction with inmates.

Ivey joined the department in 2014, and Young joined in 2018.

