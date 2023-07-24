Internal investigation: Officers in potty-training case violated code of conduct rule

Daytona Beach Shores police Sgt. Jessica Long and Lt. Michael Schoenbrod appear in Volusia Circuit Court on July 17 in support of their petition to keep confidential investigative records related to their jailing of their son for potty-training lessons on Oct. 5 and 6, 2022.

Two Daytona Beach Shores police officers who brought their 3½-year-old son to jail twice last October for potty-training lessons were found to have violated a city code of conduct policy for their actions, newly unsealed court records show.

Lt. Michael Schoenbrod and Sgt. Jessica Long violated a rule that states that no employee shall "engage in conduct, on or off-duty, which has the tendency to destroy public respect for the employee and/or the department and/or confidence in the operation of the municipal service."

The internal affairs investigation that concluded March 25, also found that they had not committed a felony offense, "whether chargeable or not."

They each received a 40-hour suspension without pay.

While the Florida Department of Children & Families concluded that the child was safe and unharmed by the incident, a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent found probable cause to charge Schoenbrod and Long with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony.

The 7th Circuit State Attorney's Office, in a memo, declined to prosecute, citing the DCF conclusions and adding: "Evidence shows no physical or mental injury to the child."

Michael Fowler, the city's director of public safety, in a 103-page investigative report, cited DCF's conclusions in determining the officers did not engage in criminal conduct. He discounted the FDLE recommendation of child-abuse charges.

"The sole independent eyewitness to the event (a law-enforcement supervisor) contradicted this finding, stating it was tantamount to putting a child in their room and the child was not in distress during the incident," Fowler wrote.

The result of the investigation initially came to light in a court filing by the couple's attorney, Michael Lambert, that was made public by the State Attorney's Office and Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court on Friday. Then late Monday, the city of Daytona Beach Shores reconsidered its position that the full professional standards investigation should be withheld and released it.

Becky Vose, the city attorney, said in an email the judge's order on whether or not a temporary restraining order was in force was "ambiguous." She added: "In light of the release by the State Attorney's Office of documents, and in light of the City of Daytona Beach Shores' continued desire to fully comply with the Florida public records laws when not restrained by a clearly applicable court injunction, the city is supplying you with the documents you have requested."

Schoenbrod is facing two additional professional standards cases.

On April 13, he was notified of an investigation into allegations he violated six city policies. Among them, avoiding "conduct on or off-duty which adversely affects the morale" of the department, and avoiding conflicts of interest, particularly for superior officers who must "be objective, fair and above all, devoid of any personal favoritism."

Schoenbrod was placed on paid leave on July 3, when he was informed he would be investigated for three additional violations: committing a felony, whether charged or not; stealing, altering, forging or tampering with a public safety record; and editing, altering, erasing, copying or distributing a digital recording without prior authorization.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Shores finds officers who used jail for potty training violated rule