Internal law enforcement memo appears to connect 4 deadly overnight shootings
Four deadly overnight shootings in East Los Angeles County appear to be related, according to an internal law enforcement bulletin obtained and verified by KCAL News.
Spencer Dinwiddie will have his first chance to play with the Lakers on Tuesday vs. the Pistons.
Thousands of rideshare and delivery drivers for Uber, Lyft and DoorDash are planning to hold a demonstration on February 14 to demand fair pay and better security measures, according to Reuters.
Tiger Woods and Nike ended their partnership last month after 27 years together.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about the NBA news coming out of the weekend and into buyout season before discussing the suddenly resurgent Golden State Warriors.
On a brutal December day, 17% of Spotify employees found out they had been laid off in the company’s third round of job cuts last year. Not long after, music fans around the world realized that the cult-favorite website Every Noise at Once (EveryNoise), an encyclopedic goldmine for music discovery, had stopped working. Spotify data alchemist Glenn McDonald, who created EveryNoise, was one of the 1,500 employees who was let go that day, but his layoff had wider-reaching implications; now that McDonald doesn’t have access to internal Spotify data, he can no longer maintain EveryNoise, which became a pivotal resource for the most obsessive music fans to track new releases and learn more about the sounds they love.
The National Transportation Safety Board, a U.S. government agency that investigates crashes, has ordered the Dawn Project organization to stop using its seal after it appeared in a Super Bowl ad that called for consumers to boycott Tesla. The NTSB said in a letter that its seal must be immediately removed from the Dawn Project's website and YouTube page, as well as any further airings of the commercial. NTSB said in a news release that it did not authorize the use of its seal and does not endorse the work of the Dawn Project.
Klint Kubiak spent one season as the 49ers passing-game coordinator.
With the waiver wire flush with free agents ready to be picked up, these five players are ready to elevate your fantasy hockey roster.
Meta's Threads has begun testing “today’s top topics” in the United States, Mark Zuckerberg shared in a post on the app.
Kupchak is in his seventh season with the Hornets as their president of basketball operations following a three-decade run with the Lakers’ front office.
Bologna, Italy, has imposed a speed limit in the town of 30 kilometers per hour — about 20 mph — to make it safer and “more livable.” Bologna is the capital of a region that is home to Ferrari, Lamborghini and Pagani.
Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last month and died. He was 46.
Venture capital firm Homebrew is targeting $50 million for a new fund, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing comes as a bit of a surprise considering that Homebrew nearly two years ago said it was pursuing a more stage-agnostic evergreen model that would be funded solely by Satya Patel and Hunter Walk, Homebrew’s general partners. A source who wished to remain anonymous told TechCrunch that Homebrew has been using SPVs to write pro-rata checks into certain follow-on investments, but is seeking to raise a fund for this purpose instead.
A standard car insurance policy may not cover a stolen car, but some optional coverages will.
Stellantis is the latest company to pledge support for Tesla’s charging standard. It was the last holdout among major automakers, and as a result, the NACS is becoming a true common charging standard.
Grief and loss are experiences everyone will encounter; and now the state of New Jersey is trying to ensure that more young people are prepared for it.
Ilara Health, a Kenya-based health tech enabling private clinics to access diagnostic devices and pharmaceutical products, has secured $4.2 million debt-equity in a pre-Series A round. The funds will be used to scale operations in the East African country, and to deepen healthcare access to the masses through the rollout of a B2B health and occupational service that will enable uninsured workers access to care at its network of partner clinics for a fixed monthly fee. The $2.5 million equity round was led by DOB Equity, with the participation of the Philips Foundation and existing investors like AAIC Investment, Angaza Capital, Black Pearl Investments and Perivoli Innovations.
The Chiefs faced a narrow path to victory that required execution in critical moments and a few breaks to go their way.
Tom Brady is expected to purchase a 7% stake in the Raiders.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.