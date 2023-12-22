Internal organs in parking lot of Michigan hospital prompt investigation, police say

Authorities are working to identify internal organs found in the parking lot of a Michigan hospital, police said.

On Dec. 20, officers received a report about organs found in the parking lot of Lake Huron Medical Center, the Port Huron Police Department said in a Dec. 21 Facebook post.

The same day of the discovery, police received a call from a citizen who read about the incident in a story published by The Times Herald of Michigan and offered a potential explanation.

The caller told police she was at the hospital for an appointment when she discovered the organs on her vehicle.

The caller said her relative, who was also present at the appointment, works for a local butcher and was the one who placed animal organs, obtained from work, on the car, according to police.

“The organs were cleaned off the vehicle and onto the parking lot before the citizen drove off,” police said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Port Huron Police Department on Dec. 22 to confirm if the suspected animal organs were left on the vehicle as a prank, but did not immediately hear back.

The organs were sent to the St. Clair County Medical Examiner for identification, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Port Huron Assistant Police Chief Brian Kerrigan told The Times Herald there were two incidents of someone dumping animal organs around Port Huron in the fall of 2022. No suspect was ever identified.

McClatchy News reached out to Lake Huron Medical Center on Dec. 22 and was awaiting a response. A spokesperson told The Times Herald, “We have no comment at this time as the police are investigating the situation.”

Port Huron is about 60 miles northeast of Detroit.

