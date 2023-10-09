Internal probe finds Lee County deputy violated policy by falsifying narcotics arrest

A former Lee County deputy convicted of contributing to a wrongful arrest plot last year violated policy, an internal affairs investigation concluded.

An internal affairs investigation found Niko Irizarry, 26, violated policy when he falsified an arrest report. He was first placed on administrative leave with pay, but terminated following his conviction.

Irizarry, of Cape Coral, pleaded no contest on Feb. 20 to one count of official misconduct and was sentenced May 16 to 364 days in jail with credit for time served, followed by 36 months of probation.

Irizarry arrested a person for drug trafficking on Dec. 15, 2021, related to fentanyl.

In early January, the sheriff's office received information the arrest wasn't lawful, and authorities launched a probe with the sheriff's office's Major Crimes Task Force.

The investigation found the drugs were planted in the suspect's car. The suspect wasn't aware of the conspiracy.

As authorities questioned him, Irizarry confessed to lying during a sworn statement, according to his arrest affidavit, and said he was offered a reward by one of the co-conspirators if he arrested the suspect.

Irizarry worked for the sheriff's correction bureau in 2018 before returning in 2020. He was a patrol deputy assigned to the sheriff's office's west district.

He had no previous disciplinary action, records indicate.

Court records indicate that Lee Circuit Judge Frank Porter on Aug. 28 denied a motion seeking to reduce Irizarry's sentence filed July 14 by Michael Raheb, who's represented the former deputy. His accomplice was found guilty in trial days prior.

The motion filed on Irizarry's behalf alleged the former deputy suffers from five conditions, including abnormal liver functions, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; and hypertensive disorder.

In his response, the victim, a real estate agent, represented by Yale Freeman, said Irizarry failed to present evidence that the conditions can't be dealt with at the jail, and that the conditions don't set forth a basis for the modification.

Since Irizarry's arrest, at least three other Lee County deputies have been arrested on different charges.

