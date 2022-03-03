Internal review started in suspected inmate suicide

Mar. 3—SUNBURY — An internal investigation has begun after the suspected suicide of a 41-year-old female inmate at Northumberland County on Feb. 11.

At Wednesday's public prison board meeting, Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor, who serves as board chairman, said the district attorney's office has concluded its investigation into the death of Meghan McAndrew, formerly of Mount Carmel. Warden Bruce Kovach started an internal review now that the DA's office is finished.

"It's very troubling when someone takes their life in a jail setting," said Saylor. "We want to make sure going forward that everything is being done to try to prevent suicide. We also recognize that nothing is 100 percent perfect. There are efforts and steps that can be taken."

Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley and county Detective Degg Stark have not issued a public report calling McAndrew's death a suicide, indicating they were waiting on autopsy results from Dr. Rameen Sterling-Roney at Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown. They have determined that there were no signs of foul play.

McAndrew was found unresponsive in her cell on the morning of Feb. 11 and later pronounced dead at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township by Kelley. EMTs and PrimeCare Medical, the prison's medical provider, attempted life saving measures. She was transported to the hospital via ambulance where she was unable to be revived, Stark previously reported.

Stark said he reviewed witness reports and nothing indicates to him that there was foul play involved.

Kovach said the internal "after-action review" begins once outside law enforcement concludes their investigation. Every document, video surveillance records and medical personnel reports are reviewed to determine whether the appropriate actions were taken.

"Internally, we look at what happened and what steps we can take to do better," said Kovach.

After the internal review is completed, Kovach said appropriate action will follow, whether that's re-training of correctional officers, changes in the policy or procedures, or termination of employees.

Mental health services are available for inmates. PrimeCare has two mental health professionals, and jail officials sit down with PrimeCare every Wednesday to discuss which inmates may be at risk of suicide and who needs to be watched, said Kovach.

Kovach declined to specifically comment on McAndrew's case.

McAndrew had several active and inactive cases in Northumberland County, including a misdemeanor drug charge and misdemeanor trespass charge, and two summary counts of retail theft.