Internal watchdog said ex-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao misused position, referred case for prosecution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Morgan Watkins, Louisville Courier Journal
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elaine Chao fired up the crowd for her husband, Senator Mitch McConnell, at a rally at Gaffney&#39;s Farm in Versailles, Kentucky, on the eve of the election. Nov. 2, 2020
Elaine Chao fired up the crowd for her husband, Senator Mitch McConnell, at a rally at Gaffney's Farm in Versailles, Kentucky, on the eve of the election. Nov. 2, 2020

The U.S. Transportation Department's inspector general's office formally investigated former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao for potential violations of ethics rules and misuse of her position — and ultimately referred the case for criminal prosecution in late 2020.

The inspector general's investigation focused, among other things, on how Chao — who is married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. — may have aided her family's shipping company, Foremost Group, which does significant business in China, according to a report that was publicly released this week.

Foremost Group is helmed by her father, James S.C. Chao, and her sister, Angela Chao. Neither Elaine Chao nor McConnell as a financial stake in the company, based on publicly available information and financial disclosure forms.

The inspector general's investigation uncovered evidence "relating to potential ethics concerns arising from the actions" of Chao and certain members of her staff "under her direction," including:

  • Involving family members and personal events in her planned-but-cancelled November 2017 trip to China;

  • Providing Transportation Department public affairs and media support to her father;

  • Tasking political appointees with contacting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about a work permit application from a foreign college student who received philanthropic support from the Chao family and interviewed Chao's father with the goal of sharing "his story with Chinese millennials";

  • Devoting departmental resources and staff time to tasks for Chao "that appear to be personal in nature."

Concerning the aborted visit to China, the inspector general's report said, among other things, that Transportation Department staff "arranged logistical support" for members of Chao's family who were expected to join her on the trip. The report also said some events on the preliminary itinerary appeared connected to either her family's shipping company or a Chao family foundation.

More: Mitch McConnell on Donald Trump: We're looking to the 'future,' not 'the past'

As for the media support provided to Chao's father, the inspector general's report said that included instances in which departmental staff "were directed to help promote" his biography.

The inspector general's office determined in late 2019 that a formal investigation was warranted concerning Chao's possible misuse of her position in former President Donald Trump's administration, according to a letter Deputy Inspector General Mitch Behm sent this week to the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

The findings of the ensuing investigation were sent to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the U.S. Department of Justice's Public Integrity Section in December 2020, but both agencies declined to prosecute the matter, according to Behm.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said there "may be ethical and/or administrative issues to address but there is not predication to open a criminal investigation," the report states.

The inspector general's office offered Chao the opportunity to weigh in on the ethics-related issues it was investigating but was told she had nothing to add beyond a prior memorandum that said: "No matter how much success she has achieved in her own career, Secretary Chao, like many Asian Americans, has never forgotten her roots as an Asian American immigrant and the appreciation she feels for her parents, who have worked so hard and sacrificed so much ..."

The memo also stressed that demonstrating respect for one's parents is an important value in Asian communities and said Chao "enhances her reputation and advances the interests of the Department by strengthening her effectiveness ... as a representative of the Federal Government to Asian cultural communities" by publicly expressing filial piety and "taking advantage of reasonable opportunities to include her father in ceremonial functions."

Also: Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announces she's resigning from her position

Sen. Mitch McConnell with his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Nov. 4, 2020
Sen. Mitch McConnell with his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Nov. 4, 2020

Chao resigned as transportation secretary in early January, not long before her tenure originally was slated to end, in the wake of the violent, pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which she called an "entirely avoidable event" and said in a statement: "As I'm sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside."

The inspector general's office determined in late 2019 that there wasn't a sufficient basis to formally investigate federal grant money that went to Kentucky during Chao's tenure as the head of the Transportation Department. (Kentuckians' access to Chao had been scrutinized in past news reporting.)

Reach reporter Morgan Watkins: 502-582-4502; mwatkins@courierjournal.com; Twitter: @morganwatkins26.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Elaine Chao misused position, Transportation internal watchdog says

Recommended Stories

  • House Democrats ask YouTube to explain extremism policies

    House Democrats on the Energy and Commerce Committee are again pushing YouTube to explain its policies around extremist content.

  • Inspector general: Ethics questions prompted criminal referral involving Elaine Chao

    The Transportation Department's deputy inspector general said a "formal investigation into potential misuses of [former Secretary Elaine Chao's] position was warranted," after finding evidence of possible ethics violations, according to a report made public on Wednesday.Why it matters: The report reveals that the IG last December asked the Justice Department and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia to consider a criminal investigation into Chao's actions, citing possible ethical or administrative concerns. Both declined to investigate.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state of play: The IG found multiple “potential ethics concerns arising from the actions of the Secretary and Office of the Secretary (OST) staff under her direction,” the investigators wrote, adding that Chao used the department's staff time “for tasks for the Secretary that appear to be personal in nature." Such requests include:Asking staff to contact the Department of Homeland Security about the status of a work permit for a student who benefited from her family's philanthropic foundation.Making "extensive plans" to include family members in events during an official trip to China in November 2017 that was ultimately canceled, per a House committee press release on the IG report.Directing staff to support her father, in marketing his biography and editing his Wikipedia page. She allegedly instructed two staffers to send a copy of his book to a "well-known CEO of a major U.S. corporation (which is not regulated by DOT)."Zoom out: The Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General opened the investigation into Chao in 2019 upon the request of the House Committees on Transportation and Infrastructure and Oversight and Reform.Chao, who's married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, announced her resignation on Jan. 7 after the Capitol riots. Her family company, Foremost Group, is responsible for "orders at one of China's biggest state-funded shipyards," according to the New York Times.What they're saying: Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, said he was "disappointed" that the DOJ declined to pursue the matter."Secretary Chao’s flagrant abuse of her office provides further evidence that additional ethics and transparency reforms are needed," Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, added in the statement.The other side: Chao declined to respond to a request for comment from the New York Times, but shared a memo expressing the importance of promoting her family as part of her duties."Asian audiences welcome and respond positively to actions by the Secretary that include her father in activities when appropriate," the memo, dated September 2020, said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden news: President accuses Texas of ‘Neanderthal thinking’ as Trump said to fire Pence in a 2024 run

    United States will now have enough doses for every adult to receive Covid vaccines by end of May

  • IG finds misuse of office by Elaine Chao at Transportation

    The Transportation Department’s watchdog asked the Justice Department to criminally investigate Elaine Chao late last year after it determined she had misused her office when she was transportation secretary under President Donald Trump but was rebuffed, according to a report released Wednesday. The report said the Justice Department’s criminal and public integrity divisions declined in December to take up the case for criminal prosecution following the inspector general’s findings that Chao inappropriately used her staff and office for personal tasks and to promote a shipping business owned by Chao's father and sisters.

  • Widow of Dallas officer slain by Lee Harvey Oswald dies

    Marie Tippit, the widow of the Dallas police officer killed by Lee Harvey Oswald about 45 minutes after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, has died. Tippit died Tuesday at a hospital in the East Texas city of Sulphur Springs after being diagnosed with pneumonia following a positive test for COVID-19, said her son, Curtis Tippit, 62. Stephen Fagin, curator of the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, which tells the story of Kennedy’s assassination in downtown Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, said Tippit was "one of our last direct links to the personal pain and tragedy of the assassination.”

  • Cuomo says he won't resign following sexual-harassment allegations, insists he 'never touched anyone inappropriately'

    Cuomo held a conventional COVID-19 briefing in his first public appearance since three women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment.

  • U.S. DOJ declined to investigate Trump transport chief after inspector general review

    The U.S. Justice Department declined to investigate or prosecute then-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao after the inspector general's office referred allegations of potential misuse of office for review, a report made public on Wednesday said. The report included allegations that Chao directed staff to research or purchase personal items for her online using her personal credit card or performed other personal errands for her or her father. The report focused largely on Chao's actions related to her family's shipping business, the Foremost Group, which was founded by her father and whose current chief executive is her sister.

  • Former Maryland Police Chief Accused of Attempted Murder, a Dozen Arsons

    Howard County Detention CenterA Maryland police chief retired after decades on the force only to spend much the next 10 years unleashing a series of arson attacks on his perceived enemies, according to a bevy of charges revealed on Wednesday.David Crawford, 69, the former police chief of Laurel, Maryland, is accused of attempted murder and a dozen arsons from 2011 to 2020. He had resigned from the police department in 2010. He is charged with 20 felonies in Prince George’s county alone, according to the The Baltimore Sun—four counts of first-degree attempted murder, four counts of second-degree attempted murder, one count first-degree arson, five counts of second-degree arson, and six counts of malicious burning. But that is not the only jurisdiction where Crawford faces prosecution. He has been charged in Montgomery, Frederick, and Charles counties as well. He faces 32 felony counts in those three counties.In a statement released Wednesday, the Prince George’s County Fire Department said, “Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the structures and vehicles that Crawford intentionally set on fire were connected to victims with whom he had previous disagreements.”Crawford allegedly went after public officials, fellow members of law enforcement, two doctors who formerly treated him, a neighbor in Ellicott City, Maryland, and his own relatives. Prince George’s Fire Department declined to provide further details, and the Prince George’s state’s attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.“All of the fires were at night. In six of the arsons, the victim and their families were inside their homes asleep,” the fire department statement continued. Investigators said Crawford hid his identity from surveillance cameras with hooded sweatshirts.Bizarrely, a LinkedIn account that appears to belong to Crawford paints a decidedly more cheerful picture of the alleged retired-police-chief-turned-arsonist. In the bio, Crawford describes himself as a “people lover” and lists one of his personal mottos as: “Find the positive.”He also recalls important advice from a mentor: “95% of your challenges in law enforcement melt away if you remember to speak to people the way you would want to be spoken to and treat people the way you would want to be treated.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fact check: Altered photo shows religious leaders praying over golden Trump statue

    A photo showing religious leaders praying over a golden statue of Donald Trump is fake. The original image was altered to insert the statue.

  • Dr. Seuss Gets Blindsided by a Moral Minority

    If, in 1987, the editorial boards of the major newspapers learned that a fanatical cult of angry moral scolds, representing a small sliver of the population, was successfully campaigning to remove books from the public eye with the not-so-subtle encouragement of the president and his political allies, they would have been outraged. In fact, liberal pundits were outraged — by far-less disturbing developments than these — and in the Nineties, they were re-enraged by suggestions that even the most deliberately offensive art should not enjoy a public subsidy, nor scarce space among museum displays. So, what changed? The Left used to be against banishing books, banning books, burning books. Now, scarcely a week goes by without some breathtaking new advance in its campaign to bury this or that book in order that the public might never be infected with its ideas. Just six years ago, when Barack Obama was publicly praising Dr. Seuss on March 2, Read Across America Day — a day specifically chosen by the National Education Association to honor Theodor Geisel’s birthday — you would have called me a paranoid wingnut if I had told you that books such as On Beyond Zebra! would soon be yanked from bookshelves across America at the behest of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Yesterday, that’s exactly what happened. The memory of (perhaps) the single most beloved author in America was insulted by having that title and five others pulled as an anti-birthday present and the traditional presidential mention of Dr. Seuss on a day built around his work was absent. It was as if all mentions of George Washington were scrubbed from the official celebration of President’s Day. (That’ll never happen, though. Not until at least 2022.) Geisel’s illustrations sometimes strayed into awkward racial stereotypes, but it is a massive stretch to label them “racist.” “Racist” implies racial hatred. As Geisel’s stepdaughter put it, “There wasn’t a racist bone in that man’s body.” The body of his work identifies him as a progressive humanist, undoubtedly a man of the Left, who lampooned various kinds of prejudice. Some of his stories, notably The Sneetches, are brilliant allegories about the stupidity and vileness of racism. Dan McLaughlin points out in his excellent essay that most of the six books yanked by Dr. Seuss Enterprises seem to have been targeted for trivial details that only the most hypersensitive hysteric would deem “hurtful and wrong,” as the Seuss outfit now labels them, declining to specify exactly what it finds offensive. McElligot’s Pool seems to have been nixed simply because of a harmless drawing of an Eskimo; On Beyond Zebra! for its depiction of a proud-looking camel-riding Arab nobleman, dubbed Nazzim of Bazzim. The Dr. Seuss books stand accused both of depicting too many white people and for including non-white people in its blithe comical sensibility. Our friends on the left are ridiculing conservatives for defending Dr. Seuss’s work; this tendency isn’t censorship, they point out. (No, but it was college roommates with censorship, and they played a lot of hacky sack together.) It’s a private company’s decision, they say. Yes, but it’s a private company whose strings are being pulled by an alarming cultural regime that wields immense power despite being opposed by most people. You racists only like Dr. Seuss now that he’s been revealed to be racist, racists. But Geisel very obviously wasn’t a racist, and ordinary sensible people object to huge swaths of imagery and speech being retroactively classified as racist, just as we find it ridiculous that it is becoming hard to have a mature discussion about anything from math to Muppets without some hysteric poisoning the wells of discourse with a claim of racism. This isn’t cancel culture, it’s a company withdrawing its legal property from circulation, and anyway there are 50-odd Seuss books that remain in print. Though the word “cancel” is, like “snowflake,” becoming so trite as to be on the verge of uselessness, what single better word is there for forcing books out of print because they supposedly offended someone, rather than due to lack of sales? This is simply good cultural hygiene, and slippery slopes are a myth, critics say, as the mountain turns to mud and slides into the ocean. Reports the Los Angeles Times: “The Cat in the Hat, one of Seuss’ most popular books, has received criticism, too, but will continue to be published for now.” For now. Note that the six withdrawn Seuss books are lesser titles; the Woke Brigades for Cultural Sanitation haven’t come for the really beloved ones yet. But they’re just getting warmed up, aren’t they? No one who acquires immense power ever says, “I’ve had enough of control now.” Babar the Elephant, Curious George, Little House on the Prairie, et al. are now in the crosshairs. The progressive Left enjoys greater control over the educational establishment than any other institution, and it senses an opportunity to revise the canon of young people’s literature so that every title in it advances the propaganda imperatives of today. The Sneetches, for instance, rings with Civil-Rights-era idealism by saying it’s silly to pay attention to race when we’re all the same underneath the skin. Today, that is now a right-wing vision of race. The Left today obsessively focuses on race with the purpose of apportioning good things according to the accident of skin color rather than the content of people’s character. Once the educational establishment has fully turned its guns against Laura Ingalls Wilder, it’s a short step to getting her removed from libraries, then bounced from Amazon. As the shelf of America’s children gets emptied of the classics and the boringly nonpolitical stuff, it is being busily restocked with books that overtly advance the activist Left’s agenda on illegal immigration, “white privilege,” capitalism, and everything else. I’m old enough to remember when liberals saw looming Christian theocracy as the most pernicious threat to liberal values, and when banning books was the single most horrible manifestation of that tendency that they could imagine. Now that we’re in the early days of the establishment of a woke theocracy, they’re eagerly looking for more books to throw on the cultural bonfire. Look out, The Cat in the Hat. There’s a fable promoting Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax that’s eager to take your place.

  • Republicans ‘increasingly irritated’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated efforts to disrupt work of Congress, report says

    Reps Cheney, Issa, and Kinzinger were among GOP who voted against adjournment

  • Capitol rioter who ‘hit cops with fire extinguisher’ bused to DC by Turning Points USA

    Conservative youth activist Charlie Kirk promoted buses in now-deleted tweet two days before storming of Congress

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas governor’s coronavirus reopening order a ‘death warrant’

    ‘Abbott is killing the people of Texas,’ says former congressman

  • Hutchinson gets 6th shutout, Maple Leafs beat Oilers 3-0

    Michael Hutchinson stopped 31 shots for his sixth career shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday night. Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs blanked Edmonton for the second straight game, following a 4-0 win Saturday.

  • Jets’ plans at quarterback are becoming increasingly clear

    NEW YORK — Jets GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh haven’t quite tipped their hand for their plans at quarterback yet, but those plans are becoming increasingly clear. Sam Darnold is on the block. Trading for Deshaun Watson is unlikely. Perhaps the clearest statement came from Douglas when he was asked a leading question about trading the Jets’ boatload of picks for a player. ...

  • QAnon influencers are attacking their movement's hyped March 4 event, calling it a false flag conspiracy theory

    QAnon planned for March 4 as its next big date. The movement's influencers are already looking forward to the next goal post.

  • Nicola Sturgeon chokes back tears as she rejects 'absurd' claims she was out to destroy Alex Salmond

    Nicola Sturgeon today choked back tears and insisted "I would never have wanted to 'get' Alex Salmond" as she rejected as "absurd" his claims of a plot among senior SNP figures to destroy him. The First Minister told a Holyrood inquiry the "simple" truth was that several women made complaints about Mr Salmond's behaviour and "I refused to follow the usual pattern of allowing a powerful man to use his status and connections to get what he wants." In an appearance spanning more than eight hours, against the backdrop of calls for her resignation, Ms Sturgeon insisted she had seen "nothing that comes within a million miles" of backing Mr Salmond's conspiracy claims. Although she reiterated it was "beyond question" that Mr Salmond had been cleared of all criminal charges, she said his behaviour was still "deeply inappropriate" and "there was not a single word of regret" from him during his six hours of testimony last week. Ms Sturgeon appeared on the verge of tears, with her voice breaking, as she was invited to apologise to the Scottish people for arguing for years they could trust Mr Salmond to take them to independence. Murdo Fraser, a Tory MSP, pressed her when she had decided he "was no longer the Charles Stewart Parnell of Scotland, and was in fact a liar and a fantasist?’"

  • Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

    During the campaign for the two Georgia Senate races, Joe Biden repeatedly promised to pass $2,000 stimulus checks if the Democrats won. After they did, the administration argued that $2,000 really meant $1,400 in addition to the $600 that had already gone out in the December rescue package. Whether that is true or not, now Biden is inarguably breaking his promise. Under pressure from moderate Senate Democrats, he has reportedly agreed to cut down the formula under which the checks will be sent out. In the previous packages, the amount started phasing out at $75,000 in income for individuals and $150,000 for joint filers, and vanished entirely at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively (as of 2019). Now the phase-out will start start in the same place but end at $80,000 for singles and $160,000 for couples. The $1,400 promise clearly implied at least that the checks would go out according to the previous formula used under Trump. But now singles making between $80,000-100,000 and couples making between $160,000-200,000 will get nothing. The Washington Post's Jeff Stein reports that roughly 17 million people who previously got checks now will not. The supposed justification here is that moderates want the aid to be more "targeted." In fact this formula is horribly inaccurate, because the income data the IRS uses is from the year before the pandemic (unless people have already filed their taxes — and by the way, if your income decreased in 2020, you should do that immediately). This formula is therefore doubly wrong — there are no doubt millions of people who have lost jobs and should qualify but won't, and a smaller number that have gotten raises and shouldn't qualify but will. And this change will only save a pitiful $12 billion. The survival checks are one of the most popular government programs in American history. Polls have them at something like 4-1 approval. "Moderation," for Senate Democrats, apparently means breaking their party's promises in the service of unpopular, pointless actions that make their president seem less generous than Donald Trump. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceMike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election liesWhy Democrats may have lost significant votes from nonwhite conservatives

  • The Trumps are trying to sell a Florida home for $49 million after buying it from the former president's sister for $18 million in 2018

    Eric Trump tweeted a listing for a home that the family is trying to sell through a limited liability company for more than twice its 2018 value.