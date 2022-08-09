International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.60

International Bancshares Corporation's (NASDAQ:IBOC) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.60 per share on 29th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

International Bancshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

International Bancshares has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on International Bancshares' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 34%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 10.1% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

International Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.38 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that International Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. International Bancshares definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like International Bancshares' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in International Bancshares stock. Is International Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

