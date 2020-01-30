International Builders' Show Names Enginuity Power Systems' product 'Best In Show'

Enginuity also named 'Best Home Technology Product' and 'Best Energy Efficient Product'

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the International Builders' Show in Las Vegas last week, Enginuity Power Systems' micro-Combined Heat and Power product was on-display for attendees of the show to learn about and also for a panel of judges to assess and evaluate against other exhibitors since Enginuity was an 'IBS Awards Finalist'.

Enginuity Power Systems Logo More

The efficient, smart home product was decorated by the judges with three (3) awards: 'Best In Show', 'Best Home Technology Product' and 'Best Energy Efficient Product'. "We brought our m-CHP to the International Builders' Show with the goal of speaking to industry professionals about the system and its potential," says Jim Warren, Co-Inventor / Co-Founder. "When you design a completely new home appliance you do it in an intellectual vacuum since there is nothing like it for comparison. Honestly, the first real feedback we got was from the building industry people at the show and we've been blown away by their response."

Enginuity's product has the capability to produce all the hot water, heat, and electricity for one's home, with back-up power stored in a lithium ion battery as a secondary power back up. It can support residential and commercial applications. The m-CHP also has innovative applications for the government and the military.

Lara Reyes, Director of Government Markets for Enginuity Power Systems' says "In terms of military and government, we provide for a multitude of power solutions; such as our P3 micro-generator at 2KW and weighing only 30lbs, hybrid load following genset from 2-5kW, range extenders, engines for Lightweight Tactical Vehicles," Reyes goes on to say, "the product can function as an auxiliary power unit for various military systems, and the m-CHP meets and exceeds the requirements for expeditionary, secure, reliable, sustainable power and energy both domestically, internationally and in austere locations."

Enginuity Power Systems is introducing the next generation of ultra high-efficiency engines to manufacturers and consumers for broad home & light industrial appliance, portable generation and transportation applications. The Enginuity platform is built on the technological foundation provided by the world's first production-ready 4-stroke inwardly opposed piston engine.

About the NAHB / International Builders' Show:

The 2020 Builders' Show will bring together more than 1,400 top manufacturers and suppliers from around the globe in 600,000 net square feet of exhibit space, showcasing the latest and most in-demand products and services. IBS 2020 offers the most up-to-date and innovative education the industry has to offer. It features sessions in seven tracks, taught by renowned building industry experts from across the country. With topics ranging from sales and marketing to construction and codes, there is literally something for everyone.

About Enginuity Power Systems:

Formed in 2015, Enginuity has developed, patented, and prototyped the next generation of high- efficiency engine technology. Functional prototypes named the P3-portable, V4-back-up generation; and V5-micro-Combined Heat and Power (m-CHP) product address initial target applications, and more refined versions are currently under development, a step toward meeting the specifications required for commercial orders. In December, Enginuity entered into a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Department of Energy / Oak Ridge National Laboratory to optimize, validate and demonstrate the engine and mCHP system.