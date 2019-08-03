International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 8th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 10th of September.

International Business Machines's next dividend payment will be US$1.62 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$6.48 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that International Business Machines has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current share price of $147.25. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether International Business Machines can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for International Business Machines

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. International Business Machines paid out 65% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 45% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NYSE:IBM Historical Dividend Yield, August 3rd 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by International Business Machines's 8.8% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. International Business Machines has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

To Sum It Up

Is International Business Machines worth buying for its dividend? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

Wondering what the future holds for International Business Machines? See what the 17 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.