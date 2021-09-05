International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.9m in the last 12 months

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At International Business Machines

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Frederick McNabb bought US$999k worth of shares at a price of US$108 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$140. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months International Business Machines insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. International Business Machines insiders own about US$160m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At International Business Machines Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded International Business Machines shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like International Business Machines insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing International Business Machines. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with International Business Machines and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

