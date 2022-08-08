This International Cat Day, these world record breaking pets are the real celebrities

They're stoic. They're mysterious. They're light on their feet. They're smart as a whip, and sometimes, they're snuggly and super-cute.

But some cats are a paw above the rest. Several of our feline friends are known for more than just their slow walk across keyboards and claw marks on furniture.

Some cats hold world records. Sure, some of them did nothing but look grumpy to get them, but they'll take the title nonetheless.

In honor of International Cat Day, let's take a look at felines who have done so in the book of Guinness World Records.

Ready, set, meow!

Four-legged heroes: Bandit the 'guard cat' plays hero, alerts owner to armed home intruders

Learning about cats: When do cats stop growing? Understanding your household pet's life stages.

Most 'likes' for a cat on Facebook

Grumpy Cat, also known as Tardar Sauce, set a record as the most popular cat on Facebook with 8,759,819 likes as of May 3, 2017. She died on May 14, 2019, at age 7 as a result of complications of a urinary tract infection.

Grumpy Cat, also known as Tardar Sauce, was the most popular cat on Facebook, with 8,759,819 likes as of May 3, 2017. The cat went viral in 2012 after a photo and videos hit the Internet.

Before dying at age 7 in May 2019, she lived with her owner, Tabatha Bundesen, in Morristown, Arizona. She made multiple TV appearances, including a 2013 documentary called "Lil Bub & Friendz," and in 2014 she had her own TV film called "Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever," according to Guinness World Records.

She “passed away peacefully” in the arms of her mother, according to a social media post by her owners.

Most followers on Instagram for a cat

Next up is Nala, a cat who as of May 13, 2020, has the most followers on Instagram. Nala's account, @nala_cat, has 4.5 million followers as of International Cat Day 2022.

The siamese/tabby mix was adopted by her owner, Varisiri Methachittiphan, from a shelter. She's often donned in cute headgear and loves curling up in cardboard boxes, according to the Guinness World Records website.

Most viewed cat video on YouTube

And then there's "A Very Angry Cat," which was uploaded to YouTube on Oct. 6, 2006 and was viewed 88,810,910 times as of Oct. 18, 2016, which made it the most-watched YouTube video featuring a cat (excluding compilations).

Story continues

In the video, a cat screeches and hisses at the camera with its ears pushed back on its head. We sure hope this kitty's mood has improved since then!

Most subscribers for an animated animal on YouTube

There's also a record for the most subscribed animated animal on YouTube, broken by Simon's Cat. As of Aug. 8, 2022, the cat has 5.8 million subscribers.

He made his first appearance in an online video titled "Cat Man Do" – an animation created by the British artist Simon Tofield, according to online records.

Simon's Cat is the second-most-subscribed animal channel on YouTube after National Geographic.

Longest jump by a cat

And what about cats recognized for their out-of-this-world agility?

We introduce to you Waffle the Warrior Cat, a 10-year-old feline who on Jan. 30, 2018, jumped 213.36 centimeters, or 7 feet, setting a Guinness World Record.

Most tricks performed by a cat in one minute

Let's talk tricks, shall we?

The record for the most tricks performed by a cat in one minute is 26, broken by Alexis the cat from Bruck an der Leitha, Niederösterreich, Austria, on June 10, 2020.

Her owner, Anika Moritz, began training her a few weeks after bringing her home. According to online records, Alexis is "trusting, loves to cuddle but also appreciates her freedom."

Loudest purr by a domestic cat

Next up is Merlin, a cat owned by United Kingdom resident Tracy Westwood.

Merlin set the record for the loudest purr by a domestic cat on April 2, 2015, purring at 67.8 db(A), as loud as a high-revving motorcycle, according to Guinness.

Who says being loud is a bad thing?

Longest domestic cat

Cats aren't just setting world records for being loud or jumping long distances. Sometimes, they're declared winners because of their size alone.

Take Barivel, for instance. The Maine Coon measures 120 centimeters. or 3 feet, 11.2 inches, setting the record for longest living domestic cat.

He lives in Vigevano, Pavia, Italy, and is described as a quiet, shy cat.

"He has his own Instagram profile and receives many comments asking about his size," read his Guinness World Records page.

He loves to snack on fish (especially tuna), and of course, chicken. His name means clown or jolly, the website said.

Oldest living cat siblings

Next up are two cat siblings who have lived a combined 44 years as of March 1, 2022.

Pika and Zippo were born in the United Kingdom on March 1, 2000. The twins are black and white domestic shorthairs who have lived with the Teece family their entire lives.

Longest-surviving Janus cat

Finishing our list is the longest-surviving Janus cat named Frank and Louie. The Massachusetts cat had two faces.

He was adopted by his owner, Marty, on Sept. 8, 1999 at 1 day old, having been born very early that morning, according to online records.

He lived 15 years and 87 days until he died of cancer on Dec. 4, 2014.

Frank and Louie, photographed in September 2011, is the longest-surviving Janus cat. He lived 15 years and 87 days until he died of cancer on in December 2014.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757 – and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: International Cat Day: Record breaking cats are the real celebrities