International Centre for Investigating Russian Crimes to start working in summer Prosecutor General

The general prosecutors of the member-countries of the Joint Investigative Team (JIT) signed an agreement on the establishment of the International Centre for the Investigation of Crimes of Russian Aggression in The Hague, which will become operational in the summer of 2023.

Source: Ukrinform

Details: The document was ratified after the coordination meeting of JIT prosecutors, which took place during the international United for Justice conference in Lviv.

"Today we signed an additional agreement to the agreement on the Joint Investigative Team, which provides for the creation of an International Centre for the Investigation of Crimes of Russia's Aggression against Ukraine in The Hague on the basis of Eurojust," Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, said.

According to Kostin, it is assumed that prosecutors will work in this centre and will collect evidence of the crime of aggression.

Moreover, the Office of the Prosecutor General is going to share with the prosecutors of the centre in The Hague the evidence of crimes of aggression, which have already accumulated in the department.

It is tentatively planned that the centre will begin operating in July of this year.

The Prosecutor General added that the work of this International Centre will be the first step on the way to the creation of a special tribunal to condemn the crime of aggression by the Russian political and military elite against Ukraine.

Background: During the visit of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to Ukraine at the beginning of February this year, an agreement was reached on the creation of the International Centre for the Investigation of Crimes of Aggression in The Hague.

