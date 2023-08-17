International Chess Federation bans trans players from women’s events: ‘No right to participate’

The International Chess Federation, or FIDE, has updated its policy on transgender players, effectively banning trans competitors from participating in official women’s tournaments.

The world governing body for chess said its member federations have received an increasing number of recognition requests from players who identify as transgender.

In a meeting held earlier this month, FIDE’s council discussed regulations affecting transgender chess players. On Monday, the council announced its updated policy, which states that trans women have “no right to participate in official FIDE events for women” until further decisions are made by the federation.

Those decisions will be based “on further analysis” and will be taken by the FIDE council “at the earliest possible time, but no longer than within [a two-year] period.”

Transgender players are still able to compete in an “open section” of its chess tournaments, FIDE said.

The policy, which is set to take effect on Aug. 21, was slammed by trans rights advocates, who pointed out that the policy is insulting to both cisgender and transgender women because it “assumes that cis women couldn’t be competitive against cis men — and relies on ignorant anti-trans ideas.”

The decision by the Lausanne, Switzerland-based organization also regulates titles won by athletes before their transition.

Titles won by transgender men before their transition will be “abolished,” according to the federation — unless “the person changes the gender back to a woman and can prove the ownership of the respective FIDE ID that holds the title.”

If trans women won any competitions before transitioning, “all the previous titles remain eligible,” the federation said.

FIDE officials didn’t offer any reasons for the decision but acknowledged that the policy “may need to be evolved in the future in line with research evidence.”