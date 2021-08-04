International conference raises funds to help Lebanon

People pass next of a justice symbol monument that sits in front of towering grain silos gutted in the massive August 2020 explosion at the Beirut port that claimed the lives of more than 200 people, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. A year after the deadly blast, families of the victims are consumed with winning justice for their loved ones and punishing Lebanon's political elite, blamed for causing the disaster through their corruption and neglect. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SYLVIE CORBET
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAULIEU, France (AP) — An international conference on Lebanon on Wednesday aims to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to meet the country’s humanitarian needs, one year after the massive explosion at Beirut’s port.

The virtual event, co-hosted by France and the United Nations, is meant to show support for the Lebanese people, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

France will provide 100 millions euros ($118.6 million) in the coming months, Macron said in his opening remarks.

About 40 heads of state and government, diplomats and heads of international organizations are taking part in the conference, according to Macron's office. Participants include President Joe Biden, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, King Abdullah II of Jordan and European Council President Charles Michel.

A French official, speaking anonymously in accordance with the presidency’s customary practices, said international donors seek to meet the country's current humanitarian needs estimated by the U.N. to be at least $357 million. Aid will focus on food, schools, the health sector and clean water supply.

The event is also meant to mount pressure on Lebanese leaders to form a new government able to implement reforms and start rebuilding the country.

Lebanon is going through the worst economic and financial crisis of its modern history, and a political stalemate that has kept the country without a functioning government for a full year.

Lebanese politicians only made the situation ”worse by placing their individual and political interests above the Lebanese people’s interests," Macron said. Since 2018, they have failed to meet “all deadlines” and “all commitments,” he added.

“Lebanon definitely deserves better," Macron said.

Macron stressed that humanitarian aid promised Wednesday will be unconditional, but he warned that “there will be no blank check to the Lebanese political system because it is defaulting."

Macron, who went to Beirut twice since the explosion at the port, has led international efforts to try to help the former French protectorate by providing emergency aid. Last year's conference on Lebanon, organized in the wake of the explosion, raised about 280 million euros ($332 million).

According to the U.N., over half of Lebanese people now live in poverty, one in three Lebanese suffer from food insecurity and nearly 4 million people are at risk of not accessing safe water.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pope, on anniversary of Beirut blast, promises Lebanon visit

    Pope Francis, speaking at his first general audience since he underwent intestinal surgery a month ago and on the first anniversary on Wednesday of a fatal blast in Beirut, said he had a "great" desire to visit Lebanon. The 84-year-old pope, who looked fit and improvised parts of his address, also wished success for French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to raise more than $350 million in aid for Lebanon at a donors' conference and send another warning to its squabbling political class. The huge chemical explosion in Beirut killed 200 people and caused billions of dollars worth of damage.

  • South Sudan activists arrested after call for uprising

    Government security agents in South Sudan on Monday arrested at least two prominent activists who joined a call for a peaceful public uprising to seek political change, one of their colleagues said.

  • Beirut marks one year since port blast with anger and prayers

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon marked the first anniversary of the catastrophic Beirut port explosion on Wednesday with prayers for the victims and expressions of anger and sadness from residents who are still in mourning and demanding justice. French President Emmanuel Macron, who has led Western pressure for reform in Lebanon, said its leaders owed the people the truth and heaped new criticism on the governing elite for failing to deal with the economic crisis. The damage is still visible across much of Beirut.

  • Tunisia leader fires ambassador to US in rash of dismissals

    A day after naming a new economy minister, President Kais Saied on Tuesday added Tunisia's ambassador to the United States to a rash of dismissals, but he has yet to say who will replace the prime minister he fired less than two weeks ago or when. Saied, who took on executive powers July 25 and began ruling by decree, has also undertaken globe-spanning consultations, meeting Tuesday with the foreign minister of Egypt, a critical ally in the Middle East.

  • Germany giving over $40 million to fight antisemitism

    The German government said Wednesday it will strengthen its battle against the quickly growing antisemitism in the country by investing 35 million euros ($41.5 million) into research and educational projects focused on understanding its causes and effectively fighting hatred of Jews. Police registered 2,351 cases of antisemitism in Germany last year, which was an increase of 15% compared to the year before, officials reported. “This is the highest number in the last couple of years,” German Education and Research Minister Anja Karliczek said.

  • Tom Daley makes knitted pouch to keep Olympic gold medal safe

    The diving champion claimed his first Olympic title on Monday with diving partner Matty Lee

  • Pope resumes public audiences a month after major surgery

    Pope Francis resumed his routine of holding weekly audiences with the general public a month after he underwent bowel surgery, and during the much-awaited appearance Wednesday he recalled the anniversary of the devastating Beirut port explosion and expressed the desire to someday visit Lebanon. Francis walked unaided to the center of the stage of a Vatican auditorium. Near the end of an almost hour-long audience, Francis spoke of the Beirut explosion, recalling the “victims, their families, the injured, and all those who lost homes and work” in the blast.

  • USAID chief calls for unified army in Sudan

    US aid chief Samantha Power called Tuesday for Sudan's army to unify with ex-rebels and paramilitary forces to bolster a rocky political transition and a critical peace deal.

  • Why Biden Was Named ‘Top Foe’ in a Famously Pro-Biden Country

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/GettyAt the end of July, the front page of Ukraine’s English-language newspaper The Kyiv Post read: “Betrayal. Global powers U.S. and Germany turn their backs on Ukraine and undermine European security as they strike a deal allowing the completion of Nord Stream 2, Russia’s controversial gas pipeline project.” The publication declared Angela Merkel Ukraine’s foe of the week and Joe Biden “a close second.”The shift was a

  • Greeks urged to be on alert as extreme weather fuels wildfires

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Extreme temperatures in Greece fuelled wildfires on the mainland and on an island near Athens on Wednesday, a day after a blaze tore through a forest near the capital, leaving behind scorched earth and scores of gutted homes, businesses and vehicles. The fire, which started on Tuesday in the town of Varympompi on the lower slopes of Mount Parnitha near Athens, had receded by Wednesday morning, the fire brigade said, but high temperatures and changing winds fanned a blaze on Evia island. "The weather conditions are extreme," Deputy Citizens' Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said in a televised address on Wednesday.

  • Aid groups in Tigray suspended for 'misinformation': Ethiopia

    Ethiopia on Wednesday defended its decision to suspend two humanitarian groups active in its war-hit Tigray region, accusing them of "disseminating misinformation" online.

  • As COVID-19 surges in Tunisia, oxygen is in short supply

    As Tunisia faces a surge of COVID-19 cases, demand for life-saving oxygen has grown higher than the supply, leaving patients desperate and family members angry at the government as they say they are forced to find oxygen on their own. It is also one of the poorest cities in Tunisia.

  • Rwanda sends 300 troops for UN mission in C.Africa

    Rwandahas sent 300 troops to reinforce United Nations peacekeepers in the Central African Republic, where they will help protect a key highway supplying the capital, the UN said.

  • Police Officer Killed in Attack outside Pentagon

    A police officer died after being stabbed during an attack at a transit station outside the Pentagon on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

  • Indonesia passes grim milestone of over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

    Indonesia recorded a grim milestone of more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, data from the country’s health ministry showed, with the Southeast Asian nation recently accounting for one in five fatalities globally. Indonesia has been battling a tide of coronavirus infections and deaths driven by the highly contagious Delta variant for the past month, as the country has quickly become Asia's coronavirus epicentre. On Wednesday, the data showed Indonesia's total number of infections had reached 3.53 million, while deaths rose by 1,747 to 100,636, although public health experts believe the true toll is likely far higher.

  • ‘A lot of people’: Wyandotte County venue presses on with concerts despite COVID surge

    The Garth Brooks concert is the largest in terms of scale. But other events are expected to bring big crowds this week.

  • Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp posted record quarterly earnings and Honda Motor Co raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday as post-lockdown sales surge, but the pair joined other automakers in warning that the global chip shortage would persist. The two Japanese car makers are facing production problems in China, which on Wednesday reported the most new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since January. Honda Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi told reporters that the company suspended production at its plant in Wuhan on Aug. 3 due to a COVID-19 case cluster that developed at a supplier.

  • Toyota reports record profit amid pandemic, keeps forecasts

    Toyota reported Wednesday a record 897.8 billion yen ($8.2 billion) profit for the fiscal first quarter, underlining the Japanese automaker’s resilience even amid the coronavirus pandemic. Toyota Motor Corp.’s April-June profit zoomed more than five-fold from 158.8 billion yen the same period a year earlier. Worries remained, such as the ongoing shortage of semiconductors and the rising costs of materials, according to Toyota.

  • White extremism is winning in my Vermont town. I'm selling my animal sanctuary and moving.

    The assault-weaponed bullies are winning on my road, and I refuse to weaponize myself to fight back. My town is unsafe if you're non-white or unarmed.

  • Whom do unvaccinated Americans blame for COVID surge? Here’s what a poll found

    “It’s purely political at its core.”