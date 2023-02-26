International Consolidated Airlines Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €23.1b (up 173% from FY 2021).

Net income: €431.0m (up from €2.93b loss in FY 2021).

Profit margin: 1.9% (up from net loss in FY 2021). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: €0.087 (up from €0.59 loss in FY 2021).

IAG Operational Performance

Available seat kilometres (ASK): 263.59b (up 116% from FY 2021).

Passenger load factor: 81.8% (up from 64.5% in FY 2021).

Operating revenue per available seat kilometre (Oper. RASK): €0.088 (up from €0.069 in FY 2021).

Total aircraft: 540 (up by 93 from FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

International Consolidated Airlines Group Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 3.5%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.9% growth forecast for the Airlines industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in the United Kingdom.

The company's shares are down 7.5% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. See our latest analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group's balance sheet health.

