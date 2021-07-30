International court drops Simone Gbagbo arrest warrant

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 15, 2011 file photo, Simone Gbagbo, wife of Laurent Gbagbo, smiles during a pro-Gbagbo rally at the Palace of Culture in the Treichville neighborhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. In a written ruling issued confidentially on July 19, 2021 and made public this week, the International Criminal Court has withdrawn its arrest warrant for the wife of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo following her husband's acquittal on charges of involvement in deadly violence that erupted following his country's disputed 2010 presidential election. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MIKE CORDER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court has withdrawn its arrest warrant for the wife of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo following her husband's acquittal on charges of involvement in deadly violence that erupted following his country's disputed 2010 presidential election.

Simone Gbagbo had faced similar charges under an arrest warrant issued by the global war crimes court in 2012.

Her husband was acquitted in 2019, midway through his trial at the ICC, of responsibility for crimes including murder, rape and persecution during post-election violence in Ivory Coast. Judges said prosecutors failed to prove their case. Appeals judges at the global court upheld the acquittal in March, clearing Gbagbo and co-defendant Charles Ble Goude to fly home.

In a written ruling issued confidentially on July 19 and made public this week, a panel of ICC judges approved a request by prosecutors to withdraw the warrant against Simone Gbagbo.

“The Chamber finds that developments at the trial and appeal stage of the case of Mr. Gbagbo make it apparent that the evidence upon which the Warrant of Arrest for Simone Gbagbo was grounded can no longer be considered as satisfying the evidentiary threshold required,” the judges wrote.

In 2017, a court in Ivory Coast found Simone Gbagbo not guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity for her alleged role in abuses following the 2010 election. She was convicted two years earlier of crimes against the state and sentenced to 20 years, but was released after being granted amnesty in 2018.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara met on Tuesday with Laurent Gbagbo, who returned home last month, in an attempt to ease political tensions that have persisted in the West African nation since their last meeting more than a decade ago.

Gbagbo’s refusal to concede defeat in the 2010 election led to months of clashes between their supporters that left more than 3,000 people dead. Ouattara ultimately prevailed and has been the president of Ivory Coast ever since

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue and his love of Bugattis and Michael Jackson

    Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, tipped as Equatorial Guinea's next leader, is under sanctions in the UK and France.

  • White House unveils new strategy to address 'root causes' of migration

    The Biden administration on Thursday announced a new strategic framework aimed at reducing and managing conditions in Central America that have caused unprecedented levels of migration in recent years. The strategy resembles much of what the administration has already proposed and focuses on reducing poverty, combating corruption and addressing violence in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. The administration previously dedicated $4 billion in financial support to the region, later saying that substantial portions of the money would not go to Northern Triangle governments and instead would be distributed among nonprofits and aid organizations.

  • Nancy Pelosi Slams Kevin McCarthy For Opposing the Renewed Mask Mandate: 'He's Such a Moron'

    Ohio congressman Tim Ryan also criticized the House Minority Leader for his comments disregarding Capitol physician Brian Monahan

  • Exclusive - AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shipped to Canada, Mexico before adequate plant inspections

    Canada and Mexico imported millions of doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and offered them to the public without health officials properly inspecting the operations of the U.S. manufacturer, according to inspection records and the regulators involved. The Baltimore plant belonging to Emergent BioSolutions Inc was producing vaccines for both AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson under a $628 million U.S. government contract.

  • No comment: Richardson questions bring quick response, exit

    If you thought they were fast on the track, try asking a sprinter about Sha’Carri Richardson. Very few of the women who blazed down the very fast Olympic track Friday were willing to address the situation surrounding the American sprinter who was absent from the 100-meter field at the Tokyo Games following a doping ban. “I'm not going to talk about Sha'Carri,” Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria said.

  • Thousands stuck in Colombia's Caribbean amid migration surge

    Some 9,000 migrants are stranded in a Caribbean municipality in Colombia amid a surge of people passing through on their way to north America following the re-opening of international borders post-lockdown, the Colombian migration agency said. The irregular migrants - who are mostly Haitians but also include Venezuelans and Cubans, as well as a number from African countries - are stuck in Necocli, in Colombia's Antioquia province, migration agency director Juan Francisco Espinosa said in a virtual press conference.

  • Olympics-Athletics-Ethiopia's Lamecha tops steeplechase qualifying

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma cruised into the final of the Olympic men's 3,000 metres steeplechase with the fastest time of 8:09.83 on Friday as he bids to end Kenya's long-held domination of the event. The 20-year-old 2019 world silver medallist boasts the world's leading time this year of 8:07.75, posted at the Diamond League meet in Monaco this month. The final on Monday looks wide open as defending champion Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya failed to qualify for the Games and will not defend his title.

  • First Afghans who served alongside American troops arrive in the U.S. for resettlement

    The first plane with more than 200 Afghans who served as interpreters, contractors or other ally roles for the U.S. military has arrived in the U.S. — the first of many such flights as troops are withdrawn from the region.Why it matters: More than 700 Afghan allies and their families are preparing to be brought into the U.S. in the coming days on special immigrant visas. More than 70,000 Afghans have received those since 2008. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax

  • Asian nations impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions due to Delta outbreaks

    Detected in some 96 countries, the Delta variant, first identified in India, has become a concern globally, prompting even countries with advanced vaccination programmes such as the United States, Israel and Singapore to re-impose some restrictions. But it is having a bigger impact on Asia where many countries are battling record cases now, as the region's low vaccination rates have left hundreds of millions of people exposed to the highly transmissible variant. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has described Delta to be as contagious as chickenpox and could cause severe illness, the New York Times reported, citing an internal CDC document.

  • Gold Cup: USMNT survives Qatar scare, sets up USA – Mexico final

    The USMNT B-team is headed to the Gold Cup final after a serious battle with, and impressive performance by, Qatar.

  • Lord Ashcroft to write unauthorised biography of Carrie Johnson

    The billionaire Conservative donor Lord Ashcroft has announced that he is to write a biography of Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie. The peer said on Thursday that he had planned an unauthorised book exploring Mrs Johnson's work history and campaigning on animal rights issues. Lord Ashcroft has previously written biographies of David Cameron, Rishi Sunak and Jacob Rees-Mogg, as well as other books on military history and British politics. Mr Johnson's spokesman did not comment on whether the Prime Mi

  • Mixing Russia's Sputnik V, AstraZeneca shots proves safe in small trial -RDIF

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Trials mixing a first dose of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine with AstraZeneca's shot revealed no serious side effects and no subsequent cases of coronavirus among volunteers, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday. The trial involved 50 people and began in Azerbaijan in February, RDIF, which is responsible for marketing Sputnik V vaccine abroad, said in the statement. Full results of the trial, including data on the immune response produced by the combination vaccine, would be published next month, RDIF said.

  • Amanda Nunes’ positive COVID-19 test scraps UFC 265 title defense

    UFC 265 has lost one of its title fights: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena has been pulled from the card.

  • Harnessing the Power of Personal Data, Stars Score Record-Breaking Contracts

    With millions of dollars on the line, athletes are discovering the power of their own personal data. Once exclusively used by sports leagues and teams to maximize performance and profits, data analytics has become a tool elite athletes count on while negotiating their million-dollar contracts. The trend gained attention this past spring when Kevin De […]

  • How the Lethargic U.S. Women's Soccer Team Can Save Its Olympic Dreams

    One tip from former coach Jill Ellis: No corner kicks for the Dutch

  • 14 people injured in frightening bus crash in New York City

    Surveillance showed two cars colliding in the Bronx with one veering into a bus that slammed into a support column for subway tracks. At least 14 people, including the driver, were injured.

  • Migrants arrive to US border from all over the world: 'We are seeing a permanent change'

    Migrants from countries far beyond Central America are increasingly arriving at the country’s borders under the Biden administration, specifically to come across the U.S.-Mexico border illegally and risk getting caught.

  • South Korean teen archer Kim Je-deok, sole caregiver of ill father, wins 2 gold medals

    South Korean teen archer Kim Je-deok took home two gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games and was motivated to win for his ill father. The details: Kim, 17, won his first gold in the Olympic archery mixed-team with partner An San on Saturday and proceeded to take his second in the men’s team event on Monday, according to Reuters. Kim’s shot for a third gold medal at the Tokyo Games fell short in the individual category when he lost to Germany’s Florian Unruh 7-3 in round 32, Korea Times reported.

  • Schumer says he has votes for moving $3.5 trillion package

    However, some Senate Democrats don't support the overall cost of the legislation, and say they want changes.

  • CNN’s Don Lemon defends Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s right to ‘not be ambushed’

    CNN host Don Lemon found himself in the uncomfortable position of defending Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was harassed in a Montana fishing store over the weekend while shopping with his daughter. The confrontation between Carlson and another customer, who called the right-wing pundit “the worst human,” was caught on video over the weekend. “I never thought I’d be in the position to maybe ...