International courts prosecuting leaders like Putin for war crimes have a mixed record – but offer clues on how to get a conviction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victor Peskin, Associate professor of politics and global studies, Arizona State University
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
<span class="caption">A sign reading 'Putin, murderer' is shown during a protest in Krakow, Poland, on May 8, 2022. </span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link " href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/banner-reading-putin-murderer-is-seen-during-rape-is-a-war-news-photo/1240544629" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images">Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images</a></span>
A sign reading 'Putin, murderer' is shown during a protest in Krakow, Poland, on May 8, 2022. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There have been mounting calls from Ukrainian and other activists and political leaders to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes in Ukraine, including authorizing attacks on civilians. There has also been public skepticism that this could actually happen.

History provides some lessons on charging political leaders with war crimes – a legal term that includes attacking and killing civilians during war.

Ukraine already convicted and sentenced three Russian soldiers, in May 2022, for war crimes during the ongoing Ukraine conflict, and it plans to prosecute at least 80 more soldiers. But as a scholar of human rights, conflict and international courts, I think it is important to understand that there has been a mixed record of arresting and prosecuting senior political and military leaders allegedly responsible for atrocities.

The international trial of Serbian leader Slobodan Misolevic in the mid-2000s is one example of how international courts can prosecute war criminals.

Here’s the bottom line: It’s only when leaders like Milosevic fall from power that there is any chance that their governments may arrest and hand them over to international courts for prosecution.

But history also shows that even if Putin is overthrown or otherwise loses power, there’s no clear guarantee that he will ever stand trial before an international court.

<span class="caption">Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic refused a lawyer during his hearings before the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in the early 2000s.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link " href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/slobodan-milosevic-refuses-the-presence-of-any-lawyer-news-photo/110138118" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Raphael Gaillarde/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images">Raphael Gaillarde/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images</a></span>
Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic refused a lawyer during his hearings before the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in the early 2000s. Raphael Gaillarde/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Milosevic’s fall from power

There were three major wars in southeastern Europe in the 1990s. In total, approximately 130,000 people died during the wars in Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo. The rise of nationalism and tension between different ethnic groups triggered these conflicts.

The spark for these wars was kindled in 1991, when Yugoslavia, a former communist republic that once included Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia, began to split apart.

Milosevic, a Serbian nationalist leader, was one of the most influential politicians in the region. He fueled the regional wars around and after the time of this dissolution.

In 1993, as the war in Bosnia was still being fought, the United Nations Security Council set up a special court, called the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, to address crimes committed during the wars there.

This court indicted Milosevic for war crimes and crimes against humanity in 1999 during the the ongoing Kosovo war in 1999. Milosevic’s alleged crimes in Kosovo included a massive ethnic cleansing campaign waged against Kosovar Albanians, the largest ethnic group there. Most of the people who died during this war were Kosovar Albanians.

But Milosevic was still in power when the indictment was issued, and the Serbian government shielded him from arrest.

Milosevic lost a presidential election in late September 2000 but initially refused to give up power. After widespread protests, Milosevic stepped down a week later, and a democratic government took over.

Milosevic standing trial

Almost two years later, Serbian police arrested Milosevic, though on domestic corruption and abuse of power charges.

The Serbian government transferred Milosevic to the international tribunal in June 2001.

This happened in the wake of U.S. threats to withhold much-needed loans to Serbia, unless the government turned over Milosevic. Serbia later also arrested other former leaders wanted for war crimes – following intense Western political pressure and assurances by European countries and the U.S. that the government’s cooperation could result in Serbia’s gaining European Union membership.

The international tribunal launched its trial in The Hague, Netherlands, against Milosevic in February 2002. Milosevic faced dozens of charges for alleged crimes he committed in three different wars.

But Milosevic died in prison in 2006, shortly before the end of his trial.

The challenge for international courts

International courts set up by the U.N., like the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, have a twofold problem. First, these tribunals do not have an actual international police force to carry out arrests.

Governments implicated in their leaders’ alleged crimes also often try to obstruct international courts by not turning over suspects.

The enforcement problem, as my scholarship has shown, can allow a powerful country like Russia to evade arrest warrants from international courts – as long as the suspect remains within the country.

The International Criminal Court, for example, has not been able to persuade the Sudanese government to hand over former president Omar al-Bashir for alleged war crimes committed in Darfur in the 2000s.

A potential playbook for Putin

Milosevic escaped a final verdict and potential prison time with his death.

But his trial still shows that under specific circumstances, international courts can overcome their lack of enforcement powers and bring high-level suspects to trial. International political pressure and incentives often serve a role in this process.

In May 2022, the International Criminal Court – the main international tribunal that prosecutes war crimes – sent its largest-ever team of experts to investigate the situation in Ukraine.

Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, will need to decide whether to target lower-level or midlevel suspects in the military – or to indict top Russian leaders, including Putin.

Some analysts caution against Khan’s aiming too high, too soon, given the court’s poor track record of prosecuting high-level defendants, such as former Côte d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo.

As long as Putin remains in power, it is unlikely that any amount of political pressure or promises will persuade Russia to cooperate with an international court and turn over Putin, if he is indicted.

That could change if Putin ever falls from power.

But much would still depend on the new Russian government and whether Western countries would provide the type of incentives that pushed Serbian leaders to turn against their former political leaders and military heroes.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Victor Peskin, Arizona State University.

Read more:

Victor Peskin, as an associate professor at Arizona State University, is currently part of a U.S. State Department grant intended to support transitional justice efforts in South Sudan and Ukraine.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ECB prepares crisis package amid market turmoil - live updates

    SoftBank lines up British chip designer Arm for dual listing in London Meet the refugee from communism whose Bitcoin 'bank' has triggered a crypto crash FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound gains 0.8pc against dollar Jeremy Warner: Falling stock market is terrible news for Joe Biden – and it’s about to get worse Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Who killed Donna Gayle Brazzell?

    In November 1980, the skeletal remains of a woman were found in some woods in Gardner, a community outside Alexandria. It wasn't until July 2019 that the remains were identified as 18-year-old Donna Gayle Brazzell. There was an arrest in the case, but charges against the man later were dropped. No one has been convicted in the case.

  • Australia PM says China should lift trade sanctions; welcomes talks

    China needs to lift its sanctions on Australia to improve relations, Australia's prime minister said on Tuesday, as he welcomed as "a good thing" the first talks between ministers from the two countries in almost three years. China is Australia's largest trading partner and the biggest customer for its iron ore - its largest export earner - but diplomatic relations have been strained in recent years. In imposing its sanctions, China listed 14 grievances with Australia ranging from its call for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, a ban on China's telecommunications giant Huawei building a 5G network, and screening foreign investment for national security risks.

  • The war in Ukraine should serve to bolster Europe’s air power ambitions

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a stark reminder that Europe’s NATO members need to spend more wisely — and not simply spend more — in bolstering their collective defense against unwarranted aggression.

  • Amnesty says Russia guilty of war crimes in Kharkiv

    STORY: Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv was under near-constant bombardment from the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 until Ukrainian forces pushed the Russians away from the city in May. Ukraine has said 606 civilians were killed there and 600,000 evacuated.Amnesty said that it had found during a 14-day investigation in April and early May evidence that Russia had used cluster munitions and scatterable mines in Kharkiv."The repeated bombardments of residential neighborhoods in Kharkiv are indiscriminate attacks which killed and injured hundreds of civilians, and as such constitute war crimes," Amnesty said in a report.Russia's defence ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Amnesty report. In the past, Russia has denied targeting civilians and accused Ukraine of faking evidence of war crimes.Neither Russia nor Ukraine are signatories to an international agreement that bans cluster munitions. But the use of such weapons is still a war crime if it is indiscriminate and kills or harms civilians, Amnesty International research consultant Jean-Baptiste Gallopin told Reuters.As an example, he cited a cluster munitions strike on a playground on Kharkiv's Mira Street, which he said killed nine people and wounded 35.Gallopin said Amnesty had also found that Ukrainian forces had violated international humanitarian law by positioning artillery near residential buildings, attracting Russian fire, though he said this "in no way justifies the relentless indiscriminate shelling of the city by Russian forces."Ukraine's defence ministry could not be reached for immediate comment.

  • Former Russian PM says the Baltic states 'will be next' if Ukraine loses its war against Russia

    Former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov also said that Putin seemed "out of it" at a meeting days before the invasion of Ukraine began.

  • Cement block dropped on head of San Francisco councilman in apparent hate crime

    ‘When my family confronted the perpetrators demanding them to stop, one of them gave my family an obscene hand gesture’

  • Extreme weather affects millions across US

    Heavy rain and near-record high temperatures caused flooding and the closure of Yellowstone National Park. Severe heat has fueled severe storms from Chicago to Texas.

  • Pixar's Lightyear director didn't realize same-sex kiss would be so 'significant' for audiences

    Filmmaker Angus Maclane and producer Galyn Susman discuss the evolution of Pixar's first prominent LGBTQ character and the impact of the open letter from Pixar employees to Disney.

  • Ukraine war: Russia earns $20bn from oil revenue in May

    The IEA said Moscow's total revenue for shipping oil and crude products is roughly back to levels before the invasion of Ukraine.

  • I escaped rural Kansas discrimination, but anti-LGBT laws across US keep hate alive

    Kansas and Missouri don’t protect people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. And states like Florida and Texas are making direct attacks. | Opinion

  • German govt seeks to resolve wind power dispute with states

    The German government unveiled a bill Wednesday to resolve a long-running dispute between federal authorities and the country's 16 states over where to build land-based wind power plants. The compromise bill agreed to by the German Cabinet would give states some flexibility to build fewer wind power plants if they can persuade other states to agree to build more, including by paying them. The bill also stipulates that the city-states of Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg would only have to set aside 0.5% of their surface for wind power.

  • Putin Still Wants Control of Whole of Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador Warns

    Ludovic Marin/AFP via GettyWhile Russian forces have been focusing the fight on eastern Ukraine for weeks now, Russian President Vladimir Putin still has ambitions to take over all of Ukraine, the U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), told The Daily Beast in an exclusive interview Tuesday.“Our assessment from the U.S. perspective is that Putin has not abandoned his plans to control Ukraine,” Michael Carpenter, the U.S. envoy, told The Daily Beast.Puti

  • A 20-story tower. A liquor box with $100 bills. The first trial in the Huizar case begins

    Lawyers delivered opening statements Tuesday in the case against Dae Yong Lee, a developer accused of paying a $500,000 bribe.

  • TikTok’s ‘watermelon katsu’ looks just like seared tuna— but does it actually taste good?

    Watermelon katsu may be the talk of TikTok but at In The Know, we're just not so sure about it.

  • What the Amber Heard, Johnny Depp trial didn't cover: The violence bisexual women face

    Bisexual women have a significantly higher prevalence of rape, sexual assault and intimate partner violence than their heterosexual counterparts.

  • Kim Kardashian Left Marilyn Monroe’s Dress ‘Frayed’ & ‘Tattered’—See the ‘Permanent’ Damage Here

    No altercations of the dress were made.

  • Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle speaks out on their marriage, financial woes

    The ex-wife of Hunter Biden is speaking out for the first time in a television interview about their 24-year marriage, including their financial struggles and his battle with substance addiction. Kathleen Buhle raised three daughters, Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy, with Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, before their marriage ended in divorce five years ago. Buhle, 53, opens up for the first time about the ups and downs of their marriage in her new memoir, "If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction and Healing," which she spoke about exclusively with ABC News' Amy Robach.

  • Hunter Biden’s ex-Wife Kathleen Buhle talks about being a Biden, divorce and cancer

    Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle discusses her ex-husband’s addiction, their tumultuous marriage, subsequent divorce, and her battle with colon cancer in an exclusive interview.

  • Ukraine suffering painful losses, needs anti-missile weapons, Zelenskiy says

    In a late night address, he also said Ukraine needed modern anti-missile weapons now, adding there could be no justification for partner countries to delay delivery. Ukraine said its forces were still trying to evacuate civilians from Sievierodonetsk after Russia destroyed the last bridge to the city, the latest stage in a weeks-long battle in the Donbas region that Moscow seeks to capture.