International Criminal Court to investigate possible crimes against humanity in Venezuela

The International Criminal Court is investigating whether crimes against humanity were committed by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's security forces during a crackdown on anti-government protests in 2017.

Of note: Maduro signed a memorandum with ICC prosecutor Karim Khan on Wednesday, but said he disagrees with the decision to open a formal probe. The Venezuelan leader said the memo guaranteed "cooperation, positive complementarity, mutual support, constructive dialogue to seek truth and justice," per a Reuters translation.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

📢 #ICC Prosecutor #KarimAAKhanQC & H.E. Mr @NicolasMaduro, President of the Bolivarian Republic of #Venezuela sign a "Letter of Understanding" to facilitate #cooperation & mutual assistance to advance accountability for atrocity crimes ⚖️#JusticeMatters Read the full details⤵️ pic.twitter.com/JDOl5bRl6i — Int'l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) November 3, 2021

Why it matters: The decision to formally investigate allegations of torture and extrajudicial killings "gives hope of justice to the hundreds of victims of brutal repression by the Maduro regime," said Jose Miguel Vivanco, executive director of the Americas division at Human Rights Watch in a statement.

Story continues

It's the first such investigation in Latin American history, Vivanco noted.

The big picture: Khan said at the memo signing ceremony in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, that he decided to move from a preliminary investigation to a formal inquiry in order to "seek the truth."

Khan’s predecessor Fatou Bensouda concluded in the earlier probe that there was a "reasonable basis" to believe Venezuela's government had committed crimes against humanity during the protest clampdown.

Khan warned he would "take a dim view of any efforts to politicize the independent work of my office."

What to watch: Any criminal charges presented as part of the ICC probe could still be years away, AP notes.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free