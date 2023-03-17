International Criminal Court issues Putin arrest warrant over child deportations from Ukraine

1
Timothy Nerozzi
·2 min read

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing his alleged involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

A warrant was also issued Friday for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, after the ICC declared there are "reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children."

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT LAUNCHES 'LARGEST EVER' PROBE INTO WAR CRIMES

The U.S. is not a member of the ICC and neither assists nor acknowledges the authority of the judicial body.

The ICC wrote that Putin "is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

WHAT IS THE ICC AND HOW DOES IT FUNCTION?

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova brushed off the arrest warrant, saying, "The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view."

"Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and does not bear obligations under it," Zakharova said. "Russia does not cooperate with this body, and possible 'recipes' for arrest coming from the International Court of Justice will be legally null and void for us."

Ukraine's General Prosecutor Andriy Kostin cheered the decision.

"Now, if Putin leaves Russia, he would be arrested and surrendered to ICC," Kostin said. "World leaders will think twice before shaking his hand or sitting with Putin at the negotiating table. It’s another clear signal to the world that the Russian regime is criminal."

While the court was established as an international judicial body with the signing of the Rome Treaty of 1998, the ICC began actual operations in 2002 based in The Hague, Netherlands.

To date, 123 countries have ratified the treaty and approved the authority of the court in international prosecution.

ILHAN OMAR SAYS US MUST JOIN INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT BEFORE IT CAN HOLD PUTIN ACCOUNTABLE FOR WAR CRIMES

The court’s function is to prosecute perpetrators of the worst crimes, including genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. It has global jurisdiction and is intended as a last resort when national governments are unable or outright refuse to prosecute.

Last year, the ICC announced it had launched the largest "single field" investigation since its inception 20 years ago into war crimes committed during Russia's deadly war in Ukraine.

Putin reaper drone
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an expanded board meeting of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office in Moscow on Wednesday.

A team of 42 investigators, forensic experts and support personnel has been sent to Ukraine to provide support to authorities investigating war crimes.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 charged in Irvo Otieno’s death at Virginia mental hospital

    Video from a state mental hospital shows a Black Virginia man who was handcuffed and shackled being pinned to the ground by deputies who are now facing second-degree murder charges in his death, according to relatives of the man and their attorneys who viewed the footage Thursday.

  • Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54 billion from Swiss National Bank as it looks to shore up liquidity amid the banking crisis

    CS said this supports its "core businesses and clients" as it "takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank."

  • Credit Suisse sees central bank cash as buying time for overhaul- executive tells SRF

    Credit Suisse sees its access to 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.98 billion) of central bank funding as "precautionary liquidity" to allow the embattled lender to continue its revamp, the head of its Swiss business said. Following a crisis of confidence that wiped 25% off the value of Credit Suisse shares on Wednesday, the bank sought an emergency liquidity line from the Swiss National Bank in the first such move for a global lender since the financial crisis of 2008. "We see it as precautionary liquidity so that we can carry out the transformation of Credit Suisse and continue to work well in this turbulent situation," Andre Helfenstein, CEO of Credit Suisse's Swiss bank, told broadcaster SRF in an interview published late Thursday.

  • Video of man's death shows police torture - family

    Irvo Otieno's death in police custody echoes George Floyd's, the family's lawyer says.

  • Elon Musk's Starlink is aiding criminal mining efforts in Brazil's Amazon

    Starlink kits are being used for illegal mining efforts in rural parts of Brazil, the Associated Press reported.

  • The 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Most Likely Buying Right Now in Addition to Occidental

    Warren Buffett loaded up on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) throughout much of 2022. Buffett continued to buy shares of Occidental hand over fist earlier this month. Here are the three stocks Buffett is most likely buying right now in addition to Occidental.

  • Angola to deploy troops in Congo's rebel-hit east

    Angola will send 500 soldiers to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo to secure areas held by the M23 rebel group after the southern African country's parliament approved the deployment on Friday. Insecurity has spiralled in Congo's volatile east over the past year, partly due to the resurgence of the M23, a rebel group claiming to represent the interests of ethnic Tutsis, which has seized large parts of Congo's North Kivu province. The conflict has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Congo and neighbouring Rwanda, which Kinshasa accuses of backing the rebels, including by sending its own troops into eastern Congo.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Snowflake Stock?

    Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is sparking the curiosity of investors worldwide. The growth stock must be doing something right to have earned a spot in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. This video examines Snowflake's prospects.

  • Japan battles to persuade its big brands to join military buildout

    As Tokyo spins up its defence industry for the country's largest military expansion since World War Two, it has run into a challenge: some of Japan's best-known brands are reluctant to invest in the military side of their businesses. Japan, which renounced war in 1947, last year unveiled a five-year $315 billion military expansion to deter Beijing from using force in the East China Sea amid growing concern that Russia's attack on Ukraine - which it calls a "special operation" - could embolden China to invade Taiwan. But a key part of Tokyo's strategy hinges on persuading commercial firms such as Toshiba Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and Daikin Industries Ltd, which for decades have quietly armed its Self Defence Forces (SDF), to ramp up production.

  • U.S. grapples with Iraq invasion 20 years later

    STORY: It was a war that began on shaky ground, in the aftermath of an America rattled by the 9/11 attacks.DONALD RUMSFELD (JUNE 6, 2002): "The message is that there are known knowns. There are things we know, that we know. There are known unknowns. That is to say there are things that we now know we don't know. But there are also unknown unknowns.”And 20 years after invading Iraq, the U.S. is still dealing with its consequences and a debate over who is to blame for the fallout.From an empowered Iran and eroded U.S. influence in the Middle East, to ongoing combat with Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria, experts say the cost of U.S. involvement in Iraq since 2003 is vast and, in the end, enabled ethnic strife and complicated U.S. policy in the region. It was early 2003, when then-U.S. President George W. Bush made the decision to oust Iraqi President Saddam Hussein by force -- a move supported by Bush's Undersecretary of State John Bolton, in the belief that Iraq was harboring weapons of mass destruction.BOLTON (JANUARY 24, 2003): "We have very convincing evidence that Iraq maintains an extensive program for the production and weaponization of weapons of mass destruction and long range ballistic missiles that have been forbidden to it since the time of the Gulf War ceasefire resolution 687 in 1991. No such weapons were ever found and soon after the invasion and the toppling of Saddam, the country exploded into violent chaos. But looking back, Bolton tells Reuters that, despite Washington's mistakes, he believed removing Saddam justified the costs."It was worth it because the decision was not simply: 'Does Saddam pose a WMD threat in 2003? Another question was: 'Would he pose a WMD threat five years later?' To which I think the answer clearly was 'yes.'"In Bolton’s telling, it was a decision made years later that was most consequential: the 2011 withdrawal of U.S. troops by then-President Barrack Obama. "And then for Obama to pull out, pulled the rug out from underneath them yet again."After years of unrest, the withdrawal left a vacuum soon filled by ISIS militants - seizing roughly a third of Iraq and Syria - and fanned fears among Gulf Arab states that they could not rely on the United States.Jim Steinberg was a deputy secretary of state under Obama. He says the administration had little choice but to pull out given Iraqi resistance to keeping U.S. troops. "There wasn't a really meaningful option for us to stay, unless we were to stay without the support of the government. Steinberg said the war itself -- not the 2011 withdrawal -- raised deep questions about Washington's reliability as a partner.STEINBERG: "We have this reputation of breaking but not repairing. And that's very dangerous because when you're in the region and you have to live with this problem, when we come in episodically and try to make things the way we want them to be, but then at the end of the day pull away.. the question is whether people aren't worse off for both parts - the intervention and then the pulling away - than if we had never intervened at all."Bolton's belief that the intervention and removal of Saddam was worth the eventual cost is not held by many current and former officials… even in the Republican party.According to the "Costs of War" project at Brown University, the U.S. price tag to date for the wars in Iraq and Syria is nearly $2 trillion, with more than 500,000 people killed as a direct result of the wars - including military, Iraqi and Syrian civilians, police, opposition fighters and media.Obama in 2014 sent troops back to Iraq, where about 2,500 remain, and in 2015 he deployed to Syria, where about 900 troops are on the ground. Today, U.S. forces in both countries still combat Islamic State militants, who are also active from North Africa to Afghanistan...GEORGE W. BUSH (JUNE 8, 2002): "We can win the war on terror."...years of conflict unforeseen in the early fervor to overthrow an Iraqi leader.

  • 20 Popular Investor Websites for Dividend Paying Stocks

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 popular investor websites for dividend paying stocks. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Popular Investor Websites for Dividend Paying Stocks. Investing in dividend stocks can be a smart way to generate passive income and […]

  • ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes

    Arrest warrants issued for Russian leader and his children’s rights commissioner for ‘unlawful deportation’ of Ukrainian children

  • Newark mayor signs deal with Hindu nation that does not exist

    Mayor and city council agreed to partnership with Kailasa, invented by Indian fugitive Swami Nithyananda

  • Want better sleep? Avoid these 5 foods before bedtime

    If you struggle to slip easily into a restful night's sleep you may want to reevaluate what you do before bedtime – including what you eat, experts say.

  • Whataburger worker’s ‘instincts’ help rescue 13-year-old girl, Texas cops say

    The worker noticed her eating with an “older man,” but “something didn’t seem right.”

  • International court issues war crimes warrant for Putin

    The International Criminal Court said Friday that it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. The court said in a statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of (children) and that of unlawful transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

  • An Oklahoma City police captain accused of drunk driving told another officer to turn his body camera off so they could 'talk' before he was arrested, video shows

    "You've gotta be kidding me," the arresting officer said after Capt. James "Matt" French asked him to turn off his body camera before a field sobriety test.

  • NJ State Trooper sentenced to 5 years in prison

    New Jersey State Police trooper Marc Dennis is sentenced before Superior Court Judge Lourdes Lucas.

  • As crucial legal test for Antifa ideology heads to trial, right-wing media also scrutinized

    The San Diego case has become a bellwether during a time when leftist protests are flaring up across the country.

  • 'Never return': El Salvador locks up gang-bangers in new mega-prison with promise of no release

    El Salvador's government has heavily publicized the new prison, providing video of each prison transfer so far, along with pictures extensively showing the inside of the facility.