https://cdn.benzinga.com/files/images/story/2023/03/17/vladimir_putin_address_to_citizens_2020-04-02.jpg?optimize=medium&dpr=2&auto=webp&crop=1200%2C800

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin , accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations of atrocities during its one-year invasion of Ukraine.

The Court says Putin is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of the population (children) and unlawful transfer of the population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

The ICC has also issued an arrest warrant against Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova , Commissioner for Children's Rights in Russia's President's Office.

The judges said there are reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime in prejudice of Ukrainian children.

In reaction, Gold Futures jumped 2.30%, while crude oil futures slumped 3.85%.

United States Oil ETF (NYSE: USO) is down 2.73%, while SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSE: GLD) is up 2.12% on the last check Friday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article International Criminal Court Judges Issue Arrest Warrant Against Vladimir Putin, Maria Alekseyevna For War Crimes originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.