International Criminal Court to open probe into possible war crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will open an investigation into possible war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine, ICC prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan QC said Monday.

Driving the news: Khan said in a statement that "there is a reasonable basis" to believe that Russia has committed both as its invasion unfolds.

