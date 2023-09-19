International Criminal Court says hackers accessed its systems

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has said it experienced a cyberattack last week after hackers accessed its internal systems.

The ICC, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, is the only permanent war crimes tribunal. Established in 2002, the court is currently investigating crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

The organization on Tuesday confirmed that it had detected “anomalous activity affecting its information systems.”

Statement of the #ICC Spokesperson on recent cybersecurity incident ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/CkPPuoaSHm — Int'l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) September 19, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Immediate measures were adopted to respond to this cybersecurity incident and to mitigate its impact,” the ICC said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Additional response and security measures are now ongoing, with the assistance of the Host Country authorities,” referring to the Netherlands.

The nature of the incident remains unclear and it’s not yet known whether any data held on the ICC’s systems was accessed or exfiltrated.

ICC spokesperson Fadi El-Adballah declined to answer TechCrunch’s questions and said the organization would not be commenting beyond its statement.

The impact on the ICC’s operation is also not yet known. In its statement, the court said it “continues to analyze and mitigate the impact of the incident” adding that “priority is being given to ensuring that the core work of the Court continues”.

“The Court is thankful to the Host Country for the excellent cooperation and the immediate response and support provided in relation to this incident,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for the National Cyber Security Center in the Netherlands did not immediately respond to TechCrunch’s questions.

Read more on TechCrunch: