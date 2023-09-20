International Criminal Court under siege in cyberattack that could constitute world’s first cyber war crime

IСС continues to eliminate the consequences of the hacker attack

The computer system of the International Criminal Court (ICC) was the victim of a cyberattack, Reuters reported on Sept. 19.

ICC staff detected unusual activity on their computer network, prompting immediate responses that are ongoing. The spokesperson declined to comment on the severity of the breach, whether it has been fully resolved, and who might be behind it.

“Immediate measures were adopted to respond to this cybersecurity incident and to mitigate its impact,” the organization stated.

In an official statement, the ICC confirmed that it continues to “analyze and mitigate the impact of this incident” with the assistance of the Dutch government. They also reported taking steps to strengthen their cybersecurity.

A representative from the Dutch Justice Ministry confirmed that the National Cyber Security Centre is aiding in the investigation but refrained from providing further comment.

Marie-Helene Proulx, President of the ICC Bar Association, noted that lawyers representing both the accused and the victims have been affected “just as much as the court staff.”

In August, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan warned of the possibility of cyberattacks being integrated into future war crimes investigations. He emphasized the vulnerability of the ICC itself and the need to enhance its protection.

“Disinformation, destruction, the alteration of data, and the leaking of confidential information may obstruct the administration of justice at the ICC and, as such, constitute crimes within the ICC’s jurisdiction that might be investigated or prosecuted,” he wrote in a Foreign Policy Analytics report funded by Microsoft.

An International Criminal Court field office was inaugurated in Kyiv on Sept. 14, marking it as the largest ICC office outside of The Hague. Currently, prosecutors and experts from the ICC are actively involved in investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

