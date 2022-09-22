International Day of Peace prayer vigil in Westerly

Sep. 22—A prayer vigil for International Day of Peace was held Wednesday on the patio of the Westerly Public Library. Prayers of peace from diverse cultures and faiths were read by members of Westerly Area Peace and Justice and guests.

Each year, the United Nations General Assembly dedicates the day to strengthen the ideals of peace by observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease fire.

The theme of this year's International Day of Peace was "End racism. Build peace."