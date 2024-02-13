International Energy Agency discusses energy security and climate

Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol speaks during the Annual Meeting 2019 of the World Economic Forum. Valeriano Di Domenico/World Economic Forum/dpa

The International Energy Agency (IEA) was discussing energy security and climate targets at its ministerial meeting starting on Tuesday.

In addition to ministers from the 31 IEA member states and other countries, leaders from industry, the financial world and civil society were attending the two-day meeting in Paris.

The most important topics include the risks to energy security in connection with Russia's war against Ukraine, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the implementation of the results of the COP28 climate conference.

At the start of the meeting, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called for joint efforts for a reliable energy supply and action on climate change.

"Energy security and climate action are interwoven and claiming that we need to focus on just one or the other is an outdated view," said Birol. "Governments must work together to address our major common challenges because uncoordinated, individual efforts from countries will fall short."

The IEA is an interest group that advises industrialized countries on energy issues and is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the Paris meeting.

The agency was founded in the wake of the global oil crisis of 1973-74 with the intention of being able to take coordinated measures to secure oil supplies in the event of recurring crises.

Fifty years after the IEA was founded, the ministerial meeting will also discuss how the global energy system has changed and how the energy and climate challenges can be tackled.