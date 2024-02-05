International flights out of Tulsa? Several improvements coming to Tulsa airport

A slew of upgrades is coming to Oklahoma's second-most utilized airport.

The Tulsa International Airport, despite its name, will soon be able to accommodate commercial international flights for the first time.

Here's everything we know about the airport's upcoming upgrades.

New international flights to Tulsa airport, customs facility opening 2025

While Tulsa currently has a customs and border protection office, the facility is all of 1,272 square feet and requires agents to perform inspections on aircraft ramps. The current international flights coming in are predominantly corporate charters and private operators.

A new customs facility is planned to open in 2025 and will be able to accommodate commercial international flights. These flights will likely be connections from Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Customs and Border Protection informed the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust in 2016 that the facility was inadequate and that Tulsa would need to build one that meets their current design standards for operations to continue in Tulsa.

Planespotting observation area

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max takes off at Tulsa International Airport to fly to Dallas Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Tulsa, Okla.. Earlier the plane had flown a group of journalists and American Airlines employees from Dallas to the American Airlines Tulsa maintenance facility.

While Tulsa has planespotting areas for folks who enjoy watching the aircraft take off and land, they are getting some upgrades.

The area has one picnic table and an outdated sign at the moment, but will soon be improved for aviation enthusiasts. Improvements include play areas for children.

New Home2 Suites by Hilton at Tulsa airport

Promise Hotels opened a brand new Home2 Suites by Hilton just steps from the airport's parking garage in December 2023.

Accommodations include in-suite kitchens, complimentary WiFi, a fitness area and a laundry room.

Other projects coming to Tulsa's airport

Other improvements coming to the Tulsa airport as part of its multi-year growth plan include:

New wayfinding signage

Discovery lab play area for children

Air traffic control tower

Art installation

Entryway signage

Lounge

Convenience store

