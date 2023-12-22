International food grocery story coming to South Boulevard

An internationally diverse grocery store is opening a new storefront on South Boulevard.

Compare Foods features Hispanic and Latin American ingredients but has a wide variety of North American staples as well.

The locally-owned grocery store has been part of the Charlotte community since 2005, according to a press release.

The new store will feature a Mexican and Central American restaurant, a coffee and ice cream shop, and a bakery.

It’ll be located at Tyvola Road and South Boulevard.

The chain has locations in Belmont, Huntersville, Matthews, Pineville, Waxhaw, Indian Trail, and Concord in North Carolina. In South Carolina, there are storefronts in Fort Mill and Indian Land.

Details on the opening date haven’t been released yet.

