International Home Builders showcases future tech in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The International Home Builders Show made a stop in Las Vegas and it’s here to stay.

“The show has gotten so big really only Las Vegas can hold us,” President and CEO of the National Association of Home Builders show Jim Tobin said.

Starting in 2027 the show will be held only in Las Vegas going forward. The 2025 show will be held here while the 2026 show will be in Orlando, Florida.

The show draws tens of thousands of visitors and hundreds of exhibitors. This year is expected to be its biggest convention since 2009.

“We’re at a show like this because this is where the builders are. But the builders are putting technology and products in the home because it is going to make them sell homes faster and for more money,” Founder and CEO of Deako Derek Richardson explained.

His smart lighting system for new homes and renovations makes it easy to swap out switches, control when lights go on and off, and pair with security systems.

“You can think of the classic Home Alone where Kevin was around turning lights on and off well that is something you can easily do with automated system,” Richardson said.

He added that the best way to deter criminals from your home is to make it feel like it’s occupied, which you can do with their lighting system.

Tobin said the biggest thing at this year’s convention is artificial intelligence and it’s just the beginning of figuring out its uses.

“Technology is taking more and more of the home. Light switches are being run from your iPad, or motion sensors. Security is becoming paramount,” he explained.

The show runs through Thursday and has an estimated billion-dollar impact on the local economy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.