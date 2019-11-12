Has International Housewares Retail Company Limited (HKG:1373) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

After reading International Housewares Retail Company Limited's (SEHK:1373) most recent earnings announcement (30 April 2019), I found it useful to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether International Housewares Retail's performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

Did 1373 beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

1373's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 April 2019) of HK$119m has jumped 14% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 1.1%, indicating the rate at which 1373 is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Well, let’s take a look at if it is only attributable to industry tailwinds, or if International Housewares Retail has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, International Housewares Retail has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the HK Specialty Retail industry of 6.1%, indicating International Housewares Retail has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for International Housewares Retail’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 11% to 18%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 9.3% to 5.5% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though International Housewares Retail's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as International Housewares Retail gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research International Housewares Retail to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 April 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

