International journalists federation suspends Russian union

FILE - Ukrainian military's Grad multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions in the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. War has been a catastrophe for Ukraine and a crisis for the globe. One year on, thousands of civilians are dead, and countless buildings have been destroyed. Hundreds of thousands of troops have been killed or wounded on each side. Beyond Ukraine’s borders, the invasion shattered European security, redrew nations’ relations with one another and frayed a tightly woven global economy. (AP Photo/LIBKOS, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The International Federation of Journalists has suspended with immediate effect the Russian Union of Journalists over its action since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its role in annexed Ukrainian territories.

The IFJ, which represents more than 600,000 media workers across the world, said the Russian union's membership was suspended following an investigation then a vote by its global executive committee on Wednesday.

The vote was held after the union refused to reconsider its decision to set up branches in four regions annexed by Russia, the federation said.

“The Russian Union of Journalists’ actions in establishing four branches in the annexed Ukrainian territories have clearly shattered ... solidarity and sown divisions among sister unions," said IFJ President Dominique Pradalié.

The Kremlin in September illegally annexed the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions, where it claims its rule is welcomed. Pro-Moscow separatists have controlled part of Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk province since 2014.

The IFJ said it will continue to support independent journalists inside and outside Russia while providing aid to its Ukrainian affiliates.

According to the federation, Ukraine was the deadliest country for journalists in 2022, with 12 media workers killed while doing their work.

Recommended Stories

  • Prigozhin shows corpses of Wagnerites, saying they were killed because of lack of shells

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner private military company, has showed an image depicting dead Russian mercenaries who allegedly perished on 21 February because the leadership of the regular Russian troops did not give the Wagnerites enough ammunition.

  • Wives of killed Russian soldiers get sausage and pate in Vladivostok

    The administration of the Russian city of Vladivostok handed over sausage, canned food and pate to the wives of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine. Source: The Insider, with reference to administration's post on Telegram SCREENSHOT FROM THE PAGE ARCHIVE Details: The Insider notes that the government agency later deleted the post for some reason.

  • Was Biden's secret Ukraine trip a 'gut punch' to Putin?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Zelensky submits resolution to impose sanctions on all Russian financial institutions

    President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a draft law to parliament on Feb.

  • Russia has ambitious goals for great offensive, but will fail says Budanov

    Russia’s big offensive is already underway with invaders planning to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts by March 31, the head of the Ukrainian military’s Main Directorate of Intelligence or HUR, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview published by magazine Forbes on Feb. 22.

  • Reporter's Notebook: Putin pushes patriotic duty, but where are the kids of the Kremlin crowd?

    An independent Russian journalist is calling out the ruling class of the country for demonizing Europe and the West while the children of the elite have fled to Europe and Dubai.

  • Why Pixar Thinks Lightyear Wasn't a Hit

    At the start of 2022, few films felt like as sure of a bet as Lightyear. It was a new film from Pixar, a company known for its high standards in terms of story, and was part of the Toy Story franchise, one of the most beloved animated series of all time. And yet, from the first day the film was announced, everyone was a tiny bit confused about it—and eventually, it ended up being a major box office disappointment.

  • Friends, family mourn Bucha victim who became symbol of Ukraine's year-long war

    The brightly painted nails were what gave the identity of the body away. Iryna Filkina was 52 when she was killed in the first days of the war in Ukraine. Nearly four weeks after her death, believed to be on March 5, journalists gained access to the town of Bucha near Kyiv after invading Russian forces fled.

  • This obscure Senate tradition may decide whether Biden beats Trump's record on judges

    Senate Democrats crack the door open to setting aside the "blue slip" tradition in order to prevent Republicans from blocking President Joe Biden's judges.

  • Ukraine's Ambassador jokes about Ukrainian soldiers training in Germany: Not certain who is training whom

    In Germany, Ukrainian battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles [IFV] crews are learning to operate the military equipment which they will soon use to fight the Russian occupiers. Source: Oleksii Makeiev, Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, in a commentary to Ukrinform news agency Details: Makeiev shared his impression after visiting the training grounds in Münster on 20 February, where German instructors are teaching Ukrainian defenders to operate Marder IFVs and Leopard 2A6 tanks.

  • Security Service of Ukraine detains rural head who gave Russians routes of offensive on Kyiv in February

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a rural head in Kyiv Oblast, who provided the Russian invaders with road routes for an offensive on the Ukrainian capital last February. Source: press service SSU Details: According to the investigation, the head of the village of Ozera of the Hostomel hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] showed the Russians the way during their offensive on Kyiv.

  • Constitutional amendment on reproductive rights in Ohio could be on the ballot in November

    Two groups sent paperwork to the Ohio Attorney General Tuesday, hoping it would start the process of letting voters decide whether abortion should be legal in Ohio.

  • Italy’s Meloni Vows Air Defense Systems for Ukraine, But No Jets for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed to continue Italy’s staunch support for Ukraine on a visit to Kyiv, pledging to provide more air defense systems but falling short of committing to tanks or jets.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Milita

  • Amid sea of Ukrainian flags, Mariupol defender finally laid to rest

    For months, Natalia Honcharenko had clung to the hope that her son, a Ukrainian soldier who helped defend the Mariupol steelworks against relentless Russian attack, might still be alive. Ievhenii Honcharenko, 27, was declared a prisoner of war at the end of May, two weeks after the last 250 of the fighters holed up in the plant surrendered to Russian forces, bringing to an end the nearly one-year-old war's most devastating siege. But DNA tests proved that the remains of a body brought back to Ukraine in September as part of a POW exchange were his.

  • IRS accused of using 'racial equity' for audits targeting White, Asian taxpayers

    The conservative America First Legal Foundation is accusing the IRS of using "racial equity" as a reason to target White and Asian Americans with tax audits.

  • 2-year Treasury yield retreats from 2007 high as traders eye Fed minutes

    Benchmark bond yields pull back from Tuesday's highs ahead of Fed's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting minutes.

  • Russian rift grows amid 'treason' claims; 91 accused of Bucha atrocities: Live updates

    The founder of a Russian mercenary militia Wagner group stepped up his social media attacks on Russian military leadership Wednesday.

  • King Charles meets Ukrainian troops in the UK

    STORY: Britain has offered strong support to Ukraine since Russia's invasion nearly a year ago, including through the delivery of weapons and training of troops.During a recent visit to the UK by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told him that "nothing is off the table" when it comes to supplying Ukraine with jets to fight Russia, after he announced a plan to start training Ukrainian pilots to fly NATO-standard fighter jets.

  • Installing solar-powered refrigerators in developing countries is an effective way to reduce hunger and slow climate change

    People buy produce at a wholesale market in Nakuru, Kenya, on Dec. 24, 2022. James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesFood loss and waste are major problems around the world. When food is tossed aside or allowed to spoil, it makes economies less productive and leaves people hungry. It also harms Earth’s climate by generating methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Food loss and waste accounts for 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. If food waste were a country, it would be the third-la

  • Stellantis earnings rise as EV push drives higher sales

    Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday reported its earnings grew in 2022 from a year earlier and said its push into electric vehicles led to a jump in sales even as it faces growing competition from an industrywide shift to more climate-friendly offerings. Stellantis, formed in 2021 from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, said net revenue of 179.6 billion euros ($191 billion) was up 18% from 2021, citing strong pricing and its mix of vehicles. Stellantis plans to convert all of its European sales and half of its U.S. sales to battery-electric vehicles by 2030.