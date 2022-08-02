International law firm opens downtown Fort Worth office. Here are its plans

An international law firm is opening a office in downtown Fort Worth. Duane Morris LLP committed to Fort Worth after hearing of a need in the city’s legal community from business leaders and clients, the firm said.

The firm seeks to connect its Fort Worth clients, such as Texas A&M, to its national scope of practice, including real estate developers, construction clients and private equity clients. The new Fort Worth office, at 777 Main St., will be led by corporate partner Mitchell J. Moses.

“You’re going to have this international capability, this bandwidth to do transactions and grow your business across the country and the world without having to leave Fort Worth,” Moses said.

Moses represents businesses, financial institutions and public entities in matters related to finance, technology, governance and property, according to the firm. Duane Morris is expected to contribute to the Fort Worth economy through creation of new personnel and growth opportunities for clients.

“In terms of firms that are rooted out of the state, there are relatively few that have planted a flag in Fort Worth,” said Randy D. Gordon, managing partner of the Duane Morris Dallas office.

In 2021, the firm generated more than $596 million in gross revenue through the work of more than 800 attorneys across the U.S., Asia and Europe. The new Fort Worth office is looking for legal assistants and paralegals. It also has an active summer associate and law clerk program, which could work in conjunction with Texas A&M’s downtown Fort Worth campus as it expands.

“I think bringing a firm like Dwayne Morris downtown alongside everything that A&M has going on, you’re going to see a lot of job creation opportunities for the students that are graduating,” Moses said. “We’re trying to keep those talented people in Fort Worth and not just have them come in for three years for law school and then move off to bigger cities.”